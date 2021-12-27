'Spider-Man' film retains No. 1 spot Group restoring poet's birthplace

'Spider-Man' film

retains No. 1 spot

The Associated Press

Peter Parker's good fortune continued over the holiday weekend. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies and rising concerns over the omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones, including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.

According to studio estimates Sunday,"Spider-Man" added $81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69% from its first weekend. The Sony-Marvel film has now grossed $467 million from North American theaters, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021′s previous No. 1 film, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

With $587.1 million from 61 overseas markets, "Spider-Man" has grossed $1.05 billion globally, making it the highest earner of the pandemic. It's the first film of the pandemic to cross $1 billion and the second-fastest film ever to do so -- and this without the benefit of China release.

Universal's "Sing 2" came in second place with an estimated $23.8 million, while Warner Bros.' "The Matrix Resurrections" grossed $12 million to take third place.

The animated musical "Sing 2" features high-profile celebrity talent including Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack full of hits. Since its release Wednesday, it's made $41 million from North America and $65 million worldwide.

The fourth Matrix also opened Wednesday and has earned an estimated $22.5 million in its first five days in North America. Directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, it's also streaming on HBO Max. Globally, it's grossed $69.8 million to date.

In fourth place is Disney-20th Century's "The King's Man," a prequel to the action-comedy Kingsman series starring Ralph Fiennes, with $10 million from its first five days.

The Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog" opened Christmas Day and has made an estimated $6.2 million in its two days in release. Zachary Levi stars as Warner, the quarterback who went from undrafted free agent to Hall of Famer.

Group restoring

poet's birthplace

The Associated Press

ROCKLAND, Maine -- The restoration of the Maine home that was the birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, will be completed in the new year.

Millay was born in an upstairs bedroom of the house in 1892 and remained there the first six months of her life. She lived in several other homes in the area, but none have been preserved in her honor.

"Edna really belongs to Rockland and Union and Camden. Her early poetry is about the coast, about Maine. It's very carefree and appealing poetry," said Ann Morris, president of the Millay House Rockland board of directors. "This is the home that is being preserved in order to preserve her legacy."

The restoration began five years ago. The duplex will have a year-round rental on one side and a writer-in-residence on the other, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The building was scheduled for foreclosure when the Rockland Historical Society purchased it in 2016. Ownership was transferred to Millay House Rockland when the nonprofit formed in 2017.

Funds have been raised largely through grants, Morris said, including contributions from the Quimby Family Foundation.

The poet, who won her Pulitzer in 1923, moved from Maine to New York City. Her husband managed her readings across the country. She died in 1950.

Millay House Rockland hopes to begin renting the north-side unit, where Millay was born, early in the new year.

The remaining work will be completed by the end of 2022, and Millay House Rockland will partner with the Rockland-based Ellis Beauregard Foundation to use the south-side unit for a writer-in-residence program.

The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places -- not because of its famous resident, but because it exemplifies duplexes built during the 19th century for the working class.