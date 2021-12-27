Super Quiz: "Gone With the Wind"

1. Who portrayed Rhett Butler in the 1939 film?

2. What is the name of the O'Hara family plantation?

3. On whom does Scarlett have a secret crush?

4. What is the name of Scarlett's cousin?

5. Complete Scarlet's vow: "I'll never -------- again."

6. What is the name of Rhett and Scarlett's daughter?

7. What is Rhett's reply when Scarlett says, "Where shall I go? What shall I do?"

8. Hattie McDaniel became the first Black person to win an Oscar. What role did she play?

9. Butterfly McQueen as "Prissy" said, "I don't know nothin' 'bout --------."

ANSWERS:

1. Clark Gable

2. Tara

3. Ashley Wilkes

4. Melanie Hamilton

5. Be hungry

6. Bonnie Blue

7. "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

8. Mammy

9. Birthin' babies