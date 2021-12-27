Super Quiz: "Gone With the Wind"

1. Who portrayed Rhett Butler in the 1939 film?
2. What is the name of the O'Hara family plantation?
3. On whom does Scarlett have a secret crush?
4. What is the name of Scarlett's cousin?
5. Complete Scarlet's vow: "I'll never -------- again."
6. What is the name of Rhett and Scarlett's daughter?
7. What is Rhett's reply when Scarlett says, "Where shall I go? What shall I do?"
8. Hattie McDaniel became the first Black person to win an Oscar. What role did she play?
9. Butterfly McQueen as "Prissy" said, "I don't know nothin' 'bout --------."
ANSWERS:
1. Clark Gable
2. Tara
3. Ashley Wilkes
4. Melanie Hamilton
5. Be hungry
6. Bonnie Blue
7. "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."
8. Mammy
9. Birthin' babies