Suspect in stabbing in custody after standoff

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man is in custody after police said he fled the scene of a fatal stabbing Friday, leading to a standoff with Springdale police.

David Pyle, 39, of Springdale has been charged with capital murder and violation of parole.

After receiving a call at 12:52 a.m. regarding an altercation between two men, officers arrived at 1889 N. College Ave. and found an injured man in the business parking lot, according to a Fayetteville Police Department social media post. The victim was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, according to the police report.

The report states that multiple witnesses saw a man, later identified as Pyle, arguing with the victim before walking to his car and retrieving a knife that was used to stab the victim several times. Video surveillance footage corroborated the witness accounts, according to police.

The preliminary report states that Pyle fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his home. The report does not reveal how law enforcement managed to detain Pyle.

Pyle is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.