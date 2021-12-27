Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Dec. 9

Kaleb Albert Bowers, 22, and Alice Lyn Miller, 21, both of Fayetteville

Dominick Joseph Hudson, 49, and Debra Denise Jackson, 58, both of Springdale

Barry Edward Miles. 57, and Nicole Janee Shawn, 49, both of Farmington

James Monroe Stout Jr., 43, and Jennifer Alferez Wenceslao, 41, both of Fayetteville

John Harrison Thomas, 26, and Aubree Diane Hughart, 24, both of Springdale

Dec. 10

Temple Eugene Baldwin, 63, and Donna Katherine Jennings, 60, both of Springdale

Jose Amilcar Batres Morales, 24, and Sarah Lynn Whitlock, 26, both of Springdale

Jorge Peter Alemendarez Cordero Jr., 36, and Heather Helen Nischan, 43, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Lee Gaston, 30, and Hannah Elizabeth Cloutier Fiser, 24, both of Fayetteville

Parion Dominic Johnson, 21, and Jill Allison Johnson, 22, both of Springdale

Nolan Andrew Shipley, 23, and Allison Elizabeth Smith, 23, both of Fayetteville

Taylor William Smith, 24, Springdale, and Sarah Sue Bowers, 33, Pea Ridge

Bobby Gene Williams, 37, and Charla Marie French, 38, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Dec. 13

Mohsen Afshari, 25, and Jordan Elaine Tarvin, 25, both of Fayetteville

Parker Lee Davey, 22, and Hanah Laree Simmons, 22, both of Springdale

William Travis Hollingsworth, 19, and Tiffeny Christine Raz, 19, both of Fayetteville

Shelvis Lavon Patrick Jr., 28, and Raven LaCole Simon, 26, both of Springdale

Jesse Lee Sangster, 41, and Lauren Rose Sandore, 36, both of Fayetteville

Evan Fitzgerald Thompson, 28, and Spencer Mackenzee Hester, 23, both of Washington, Okla.

Kristin Mollie Walker, 32, and Mallory Laken Melvin, 29, both of Austin, Texas

Andrew Brent Writer, 26, Fayetteville, and Karleigh Ann Giles, 20, Berryville

Dec. 14

Wally Lolin, 38, and Jenny Menase, 36, both of Springdale

Dylan Keith Shelton, 26, and Malia DeShae Hernandez, 24, both of Fayetteville

Yongjie Wang, 27, and Yanglin Lin, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 15

Matthew Blake Dickhut, 36, and Brett Aurora Williams, 33, both of Elkins

Enrique Gonzalez Flores, 32, and Maria Isabel Garcia, 30, both of Springdale

Tobin Laibwij, 30, and Iumi Abija, 21, both of Springdale

Damacio Erik Tellez, 27, and Selena Deanne Springwater, 24, both of Springdale