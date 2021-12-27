Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Dec. 9
Kaleb Albert Bowers, 22, and Alice Lyn Miller, 21, both of Fayetteville
Dominick Joseph Hudson, 49, and Debra Denise Jackson, 58, both of Springdale
Barry Edward Miles. 57, and Nicole Janee Shawn, 49, both of Farmington
James Monroe Stout Jr., 43, and Jennifer Alferez Wenceslao, 41, both of Fayetteville
John Harrison Thomas, 26, and Aubree Diane Hughart, 24, both of Springdale
Dec. 10
Temple Eugene Baldwin, 63, and Donna Katherine Jennings, 60, both of Springdale
Jose Amilcar Batres Morales, 24, and Sarah Lynn Whitlock, 26, both of Springdale
Jorge Peter Alemendarez Cordero Jr., 36, and Heather Helen Nischan, 43, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Lee Gaston, 30, and Hannah Elizabeth Cloutier Fiser, 24, both of Fayetteville
Parion Dominic Johnson, 21, and Jill Allison Johnson, 22, both of Springdale
Nolan Andrew Shipley, 23, and Allison Elizabeth Smith, 23, both of Fayetteville
Taylor William Smith, 24, Springdale, and Sarah Sue Bowers, 33, Pea Ridge
Bobby Gene Williams, 37, and Charla Marie French, 38, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Dec. 13
Mohsen Afshari, 25, and Jordan Elaine Tarvin, 25, both of Fayetteville
Parker Lee Davey, 22, and Hanah Laree Simmons, 22, both of Springdale
William Travis Hollingsworth, 19, and Tiffeny Christine Raz, 19, both of Fayetteville
Shelvis Lavon Patrick Jr., 28, and Raven LaCole Simon, 26, both of Springdale
Jesse Lee Sangster, 41, and Lauren Rose Sandore, 36, both of Fayetteville
Evan Fitzgerald Thompson, 28, and Spencer Mackenzee Hester, 23, both of Washington, Okla.
Kristin Mollie Walker, 32, and Mallory Laken Melvin, 29, both of Austin, Texas
Andrew Brent Writer, 26, Fayetteville, and Karleigh Ann Giles, 20, Berryville
Dec. 14
Wally Lolin, 38, and Jenny Menase, 36, both of Springdale
Dylan Keith Shelton, 26, and Malia DeShae Hernandez, 24, both of Fayetteville
Yongjie Wang, 27, and Yanglin Lin, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 15
Matthew Blake Dickhut, 36, and Brett Aurora Williams, 33, both of Elkins
Enrique Gonzalez Flores, 32, and Maria Isabel Garcia, 30, both of Springdale
Tobin Laibwij, 30, and Iumi Abija, 21, both of Springdale
Damacio Erik Tellez, 27, and Selena Deanne Springwater, 24, both of Springdale