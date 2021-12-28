1,000 more flights scratched

NEW YORK -- Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday as airlines called off 1,000 more flights because crews were sick with covid-19 during one of the year's busiest travel periods, and storm fronts added to the havoc. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, again raised the possibility of a vaccination requirement for air travel.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a constant this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and carriers have struggled to make up ground this year, when air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected. The arrival of the omicron variant exacerbated the difficulties.

Since Friday, airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S., with more than 1,000 U.S. cancellations on Monday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations.

"During the pandemic we have seen experienced airline personnel leave the industry and not return across the globe," said John Grant, senior analyst at travel industry research firm OAG. "Filling those skill gaps was already a challenge in the recovery before the latest variant."

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed the coronavirus for staffing problems in the past several days. European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because of infected staff, but weather and other factors played a role as well.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1228flight/]





Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, according to Alaska Airlines, which expected more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But the airline said sick crews were no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, because of a number of crews with covid-19.

Delta expected to cancel more than 200 flights out of its schedule of more than 4,100, after scrapping more than 370 on Sunday, citing the effect of covid-19 on crews and winter weather in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

"Canceling a flight is always Delta's last resort," said John Laughter, the carrier's chief of operations. "The result is not only difficult for customers, but for our people who want nothing more than to take care of them -- especially over the holidays. We sincerely apologize to everyone impacted."

SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, said it had more cancellations than normal during the weekend and on Monday after bad weather affected several of its hubs and many crew members were out with covid-19.

In a move that might help ease some of the industry's problems, U.S. health officials on Monday cut in half the recommended length of time a person should isolate after getting covid-19 -- from 10 days to five.

Airlines, many of which have mandated vaccines for their staffs and crews, have been pressing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lower the quarantine window for vaccinated workers from ten days to five, similar to health-care employees, but the labor unions have pushed back.

"The current climate in the passenger cabin is highly stressed," Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in a statement last week. "We are experiencing a record high number of aggressive passenger incidents, many of which are fueled by alcohol and refusal to comply with onboard mask rules. Staffing flights with crew members who may still be symptomatic, infectious, or both by shortening them on necessary isolation time will only make this situation worse."

FAUCI SUGGESTS MANDATE

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Monday that the nation should also seriously consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel as another way to push people to get vaccinated.

While noting there were pros and cons to such a move, Fauci said it was "just another one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider," along with similar requirements at some universities and workplaces.

"That's another incentive to get more people vaccinated," he said during an appearance on MSNBC. "If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered."

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. Such a requirement could face legal challenges.

The U.S. government requires foreigners coming to the U.S. to be vaccinated. It also requires a negative covid-19 test for both U.S. citizens and foreigners flying into the country.

2 MILLION A DAY

Traveling rebounded sharply this year, making the situation at airports worse: Roughly 2 million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week and Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were much higher than last year, and some figures even exceeded those of the same days two years ago, when virtually no Americans were aware of a virus beginning to circulate halfway around the world.

Bob Mann, an airline industry consultant, said the number of cancellations was higher than usual but not in "meltdown" territory of the kind that some carriers experienced this year, when rising demand for travel collided with low staffing levels.

"If it's your flight, it's a disaster," Mann said, adding that the industry is holding up, considering the challenges.

Problems should begin to ease Saturday, with the start of a new staff schedule month, but Mann said the virus still presents an unknown heading into the new year. It's hard to say how much, he said, because airlines haven't disclosed how many employees are sidelined because of positive tests.

There are also indications that airlines have learned from previous disruptions. Canceling flights proactively has given passengers time to adjust their plans and helped avoid the kind of chaotic scenes that were seen at airports this summer and fall.

Information for this article was contributed by Tali Arbel, Mike Stobbe and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Marc Tracy, Daniel Victor, Adeel Hassan and Ana Ley of The New York Times; by Ian Duncan of The Washington Post; and by Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News (TNS).