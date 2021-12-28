Sections
4th Penn State defender opts out of bowl game

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:15 p.m.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A second Penn State All-American has backed out of the Outback Bowl. 

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced Tuesday he will skip the bowl and begin preparations for the NFL Draft. He was voted second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America this season.

Ebiketie led the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss and was third in the league with 9.5 sacks. Ebiketie had two sacks against Michigan and sacked a quarterback at least once in 7 of the team’s final 9 games.

He also blocked two field goals. 

Ebiketie is the fifth Penn State player to opt out of playing Saturday against Arkansas in Tampa, Fla. Four who won't play are from the Nittany Lions' high-profile defense — All-Americans Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker, and All-Big Ten linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks. 

Penn State's top receiver, Jahan Dotson, has also said he will not play. 

Sponsor Content

