ALL-NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE GIRLS TENNIS

GIRLS SINGLES PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CASSIE CERVANTES

SCHOOL: Bentonville West

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Won the Class 6A state singles championship in a 6-2, 6-4 decision over Stella de Vera of Rogers Heritage. ... Cervantes' win helped Bentonville West claim the 6A state team championship. ... Cervantes swept Jenna Payne of Jonesboro 6-4, 6-2 to win the state Overall championship. ... In addition to being named the All-NWADG Girls Singles Player of the Year, Cervantes was also named the All-Arkansas Preps Girls Tennis Player of the Year. ... Was named to the girls' singles all-state team. ... Cervantes, whose father is a tennis professional, started playing the sport at the age of 3.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: "Honestly this is so awesome. I worked so hard for this and I'm really, really glad my hard work paid off because it's been such a huge goal for me, to be able to win all my matches. It's just crazy. I think for next year I want to just continue to play my game, to keep my mental focus and always stay positive. I have goals for myself, just play and not put too much pressure on myself."