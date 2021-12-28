COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arizona Bowl latest to be canceled

The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to covid-19 issues within the program.

The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.

"We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers," Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said Monday in a statement. "I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss."

Barstool Sports, the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, tweeted that it made the "difficult decision" to cancel the game, which would have been streamed on its platforms. It becomes the fourth bowl canceled this season after the Hawaii, Fenway and Military bowls.

Central Michigan will instead play Washington State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, replacing Miami in a game that will be broadcast on CBS.

College basketball also will have a notably lighter schedule this week after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East announced Monday they were scrapping three and four games, respectively, scheduled to take place over the next several days.

That included No. 2 Duke's game Wednesday night at Clemson. Other ACC matchups that won't take place as scheduled Wednesday include Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina. The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed earlier.

UConn's game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for tonight was scrapped because of covid-19 issues involving the Huskies.