Arkansas covid cases shoot up by 2,414 in the biggest 1-day increase in months

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases shot up by more than 2,400 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise in almost three months.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state jumped by 51, to 570, its highest level since Oct. 7.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 16, to 9,097.

The 2,414 new cases recorded Tuesday were the most in a single day since Sept. 9, near the height of the state's summer surge fueled by the delta variant.

The spike in hospitalizations, meanwhile, was the biggest one-day rise in that number since Sept. 1.

State officials said the jump that day of 101 patients who were reported to be in hospitals was partly the result of an inaccurate number that had been reported a day earlier.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 1,253, its highest level since Sept. 23.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 1,626, to 11,716, the highest total since Sept. 26.

Dropping for the second day in a row, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 105.

After falling a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care rose by six, to 194.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state that were unoccupied fell by 11, to 50, with people with covid-19 continuing to make up about 18% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care.