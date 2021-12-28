Arkansas-Mississippi State moved to 4 p.m. start

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas basketball team’s SEC opener at Mississippi State will start four hours earlier than originally scheduled.

Tipoff for the Arkansas-Mississippi State game will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, rather than the original starting time of 8 p.m., it was announced Tuesday.

The game, which will be televised on the SEC Network, was moved to an earlier time slot because of the postponement of Florida’s game at Ole Miss, according to a news release. That game won’t be played on Wednesday as scheduled because of a covid outbreak within the Florida program.

Arkansas (10-2) will play its first road game of the season against Mississippi State (9-3).

The Razorbacks lead their all-time series against the Bulldogs 34-31, including 29-27 since Arkansas joined the SEC.

Arkansas is 7-22 in games at Mississippi State.