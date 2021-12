Fort Smith, 1955: The DeWitt Oldsmobile dealer at 600 Towson Ave. sent out this postcard seeking buyers for the Super 88 Holiday Coupe, "a handsome, spirited hardtop with the brilliance and beauty of 'Starfire' Styling." The base price was $2,474 in a year when General Motors rolled some 86,000 of the popular model off the assembly line.

