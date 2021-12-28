Arkansas-side Board gives OK to $54.4 million budget

TEXARKANA -- Employee pay raises, as well as spending on street improvements and equipment for the police and fire departments, are included in the budget approved by the Texarkana Board of Directors on Dec. 20.

All city employees will receive a 2.5% cost of living pay increase.

Sales taxes are estimated to make up 58% of budgeted revenue, franchise receipts 14% and general property taxes 13%, with small increases budgeted for each.

The Board also approved revisions to the city's fee schedule, including a recently approved increase in the residential garbage collection rate to $22.92 per month. Some park facility fees are going up, and fees for using the city's new recreation center on Legion Drive were established.