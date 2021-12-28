Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: How to watch and listen, betting line, notables, team comparisons

WHEN Wednesday, 4 p.m.

WHERE Humphrey Coliseum (10,575), Starkville, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 10-2; Mississippi State 9-3

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Mississippi State won 3

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 55-21 in third season at Arkansas and 165-55 in seventh season overall in Division I; Mississippi State: Ben Howland — 125-89 in seventh season at Mississippi State and 526-291 in 26th season overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 34-31

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 61-45 on Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sunvold (analyst)

BETTING LINE Mississippi State is a 3 1/2-point favorite

NOTABLES The game is starting at 4 p.m. rather than the originally scheduled 8 p.m because it will now fill the TV slot that was supposed to be for the Florida-Ole Miss game, which was postponed because of covid-19 issues within the Florida program … Arkansas is 18-12 in SEC openers, including 1-4 against Mississippi State. … The Razorbacks are 6-8 when opening SEC play on the road; 0-3 at Mississippi State … Arkansas is 7-22 at Mississippi State, where the Razorbacks last won 65-61 on Feb. 21, 2015 … The game will be the Razorbacks’ first road game of the season … Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes is averaging 13.2 points and has played 11 of 12 games off the bench. He’s hit 61 of 70 free throws … JD Notae is averaging 2.7 steals to lead the SEC and rank No. 8 nationally … Davonte Davis is averaging 4.0 assists … Jaxson Robinson has hit 6 of 10 three-pointers in the last two games …. On the season, Arkansas opponents have hit 112 three-pointers compared to 78 for the Razorbacks …. Arkansas won its final 11 SEC regular-season games last season … Iverson Molinari is averaging 4.4 assists to lead Mississippi State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR.; PPG; RPG

G Iverson Molinar, 6-3, Jr.; 16.9; 9.3

G Shakeel Moore, 6-1, So.; 10.7; 3.4

F Garrison Brooks, 6-9, Sr.; 11.7; 6.6

F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, Jr.; 10.9; 5.3

F Derek Fountain, 6-9, So.; 3.0; 3.2

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.0; 4.9

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, So.; 10.3; 4.5

G Jaxson Robinson, 6-6, Sr.; 6.1; 1.1

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 2.1; 1.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 7.0; 8.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Mississippi State – Arkansas

74.2 Points for 81.5

61.4 Points against 69.8

+11.1 Rebound margin +7.5

+0.3 Turnover margin +3.0

47.8 FG pct. 46.5

36.0 3-PT pct. 30.5

73.8 FT pct. 73.5



