Bulldogs fall 51-41 in tourney debut

Although the Pine Bluff Convention Center is just a few miles from White Hall, the Bulldogs needed a little more time to settle onto the big stage.

Shreveport Huntington, traveling 3½ hours to Pine Bluff, settled in very well on the King Cotton Holiday Classic stage and controlled the boards in a 51-41 win Monday over White Hall in the Creed Bracket.

The Bulldogs (5-3), making their King Cotton debut, shot 25% or worse from the floor in all but the third quarter but cut down on turnovers in the second half, committing seven for the game. The Bulldogs made 13 of 46 (28.6%) from the floor, struggling to connect from 3-point range (5 of 20).

Huntington (5-3) used its athleticism to outrebound White Hall 40-24, getting 10 boards on offense.

"They were athletic and quick to the ball and off the floor," White Hall Coach Josh Hayes said. "They killed us on second-chance opportunities. They got two or three shots per possession, and you can't win like that."

DeCedric Webb had 9 rebounds to go with 10 points, while Devin Myers gave the Raiders 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Rayshun McCullar 12 points.

"I think the environment was a little too big for us the first quarter," Hayes said. "I think we settled in and we wore them down."

White Hall narrowed a 23-14 halftime deficit down to 28-24 with the help of Randy Emerson Jr.'s 7 third-quarter points. Emerson had 10 points, while freshman Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored a game-high 18 points and had 4 rebounds.

"We were really nervous," the younger Hayes said after nearly matching his season average in points. "White Hall never played on the big stage. We were just nervous and came out sluggish, but we've just got to pick it up next game."

Huntington, coached by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Mack Jones, made 18 of 39 from the floor (46.2%) but went 0 for 8 from the perimeter. The Raiders had struggles of their own at the foul line, where they were 12 for 25.

The loss puts White Hall in a consolation game against the loser of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia at 3:15 p.m. today. Huntington will face the Ritter-Magnolia winner in the Creed semifinals at 5:45 tonight.

"Last year, we would've gotten beaten by 30, you know what I'm saying, so I'm just glad we're fighting and we're progressing," Jai Hayes said. "It means something."

Beaumont (Texas) United 66, Watson Chapel 18

Beaumont United put on a dunk fest, and there was little Watson Chapel could do to stop it.

Terrance Arceneaux threw down four of United's seven dunks, and the Timberwolves' defense kept the Wildcats out of the paint as the reigning Texas 5A state champions posted a 48-point victory.

United (13-1) shot 63.6% (28 for 44) from the floor, thanks in large part to Arceneaux's 7-for-7 shooting. Arceneaux also led the defensive charge with 5 blocks.

Wesley Yates had 13 points, and Trealyn Porchia and Kayde Dotson each scored nine for the Timberwolves.

Watson Chapel (5-5) trailed 39-12 at halftime and was shut out 18-0 in the third quarter.

Khamani Cooper and Jahmarion Williams each scored six points for the Wildcats. Williams was the Wildcats' only scorer in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS

Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31

In the tournament's first game, the Lady Raiders (7-6) led wire-to-wire and got 17 points, three steals and three rebounds from Kalea Dean.

Nijeh Grant scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and ZaNyah Lefear had 10 points for Huntington, back-to-back Louisiana 4A runners-up.

The Lady Wildcats (0-10) have one last opportunity for a nonconference win Wednesday morning against Memphis Hutchison School for Girls (9:15 a.m. tipoff).

"I just think our chemistry is off," 30th-year Watson Chapel Coach Leslie Henderson said. "We had a long talk about it after this game today. The younger kids have to play before their time. They have to be ready. Mix them with three seniors, and we're 10 games in, it's got to be happening. I don't think I can make that happen."

Keyundra Sanders scored 12 points and pulled down two rebounds for Watson Chapel. Sanders went 4 for 6 at the free-throw line.

Tatyana Barbee totaled 10 points, including two 3-point baskets, and five rebounds in the loss.

Huntington will play Sylvan Hills at 10:15 a.m. today.

The Pine Bluff-Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge and North Little Rock-Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy games were played after Commercial press time.

Tatyana Barbee (5) of Watson Chapel drives to the basket against Jayla Allen of Shreveport Huntington in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Marcus Strong of Watson Chapel runs an offense against Kobe Citizen of Beaumont (Texas) United in the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Jahmarion Williams of Watson Chapel takes a shot against Beaumont (Texas) United in the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Jai'Chaunn Hayes of White Hall tries to shake off D'Keveon Taylor of Shreveport Huntington in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

