Calendar 12-28-21

Through Tuesday, Dec. 28

Library hosts events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Dec. 29

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). The public is invited to participate. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Community sets Watch Night event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Watch Night Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The guest speakers will be pastors Antoniyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center, William Shaw of Pleasant View Ministries, Greg Smith of City of Love Outreach and Restoration Church, and Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center. The host pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Through Sunday, Jan. 2

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Jan. 2, according to the calendar from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events: Jan. 4 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Medical Professionals – "A Day in the life of an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon" workshop will be presented by Dr. Kenneth R. Collins Jr. Seventh through 12th graders interested in health careers are invited to attend the workshop on Zoom, according to a news release. Jan. 11 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Engineers – Math Cash App Challenges are held during each workshop. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom. Jan. 18 – 6-7 p.m. – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request. Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Reception set for Small Works on Paper

The Arkansas Arts Council will host an opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The display has works by feature 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. The Small Works exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov, (501) 324-9767, or https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

ASC hosts FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., plans the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8. Participants can weave pliable materials into colorful trinket baskets. This event is free, according to a news release. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities.

Friday, Jan. 14

UAPB students perform in ASC concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride, featuring students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The concert program will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. It is open to ages 16 and older. UAPB Studio students will perform a "tiny desk"-style concert as part of their fundraiser series with instructor Damon Tolbert as host. The campaign benefits UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department. Community members are invited to sing in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert. Entry into the event is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Saturday, Jan. 15

ASC plans Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present a Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop with instructor Troy DeBill, a fine arts teacher and EAST Initiative facilitator for White Hall Middle School. She will host the workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique vessels. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. No experience is necessary. The cost is $55 for ASC members, $65 for nonmembers, and $40 for ASC Flex Pay. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call 870-395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 15

ASC hosts auditions for Robin Hood production

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host auditions for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites community members ages 10 and older to sign up. For more information and to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performance dates are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 11-13. "This frantically funny, Monty Python-esque retelling of the classic 'Robin Hood' tale, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, is a jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," according to a news release. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection earlier, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Through Monday, Jan. 17

UAPB accepts youth entrants for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022

Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

Saturday, Jan. 29

City set to host

New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition

Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars program application deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Underway

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Chamber hosts annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and the guest speaker will be former White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding, according to the Chamber newsletter. The community is invited to attend the annual dinner. Tickets are $60 each. For details or to become a sponsor, emails should be sent to Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.