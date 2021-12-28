Death of man following hammer attack investigated as homicide, Little Rock police say

A battery on Adams Street in Little Rock that left one man dead last week is now being investigated as a homicide, a Little Rock police spokesman said Tuesday.

A suspect had not been identified by name as of Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but a witness told officers that they saw a person beating Barney Doles, 63, with a hammer Dec. 20 in the 3000 block of Adams Street.

The suspect fled toward 30th Street, the witness said.

Doles, of Little Rock, was conscious when officers responded to the scene, and told them his head and arm hurt before he was taken to UAMS. However, after arriving at the hospital, his condition declined from stable to critical, and he died of his injuries around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Edwards said the delay in getting information to the public had to do with deciding if the case was a homicide, a decision he said was made recently. He learned that it would be investigated as a homicide Monday.

“I don’t think we thought it was much of anything,” Edwards said, saying that police initially thought the incident was a fight between the suspect and Doles that would not result in death.

At the scene of the crime, investigators also found a dog that had recently died and a large suitcase, although it was not immediately apparent if they were linked to the fatal battery, according to authorities.

Police could not find obvious wounds on the dog, but there was blood near the animal's mouth and nose. Doles did not tell police anything about the dog, authorities said.

Doles' body was taken to the State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.