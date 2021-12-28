Dog stabbed, its owner threatened, man jailed

A Baxter County man was arrested late Sunday night after stabbing a dog and threatening to kill another man, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Mark Hansen, 40, of rural Mountain Home, was charged with terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according to the release.

Deputies responded to Hansen's home on the 100 block of Campbell Place located in rural Mountain Home at 10:41 to a report of a man with a knife. A caller alerted deputies that Hansen was threatening to kill him and had already stabbed a dog in the neck.

According to the release, the caller told police he was staying in a camper on Hansen's property. He said Hansen came out of his home and started an argument.

During the argument, Hansen is alleged to have grabbed a knife, the release says. He also said, "I'm going to kill you" to the caller, police said.

The release says that as the victim was dialing 9-1-1, Hansen ran toward him. The victim's dog moved toward Hansen and he responded by stabbing the dog, the release said.

A wooden club was used by the victim to defend himself, the release says. A neighbor also responded, along with police shortly after.

"The caller/victim told deputies that Mark Hansen had been exhibiting signs of an altered mental state during the past week or more," the release says.

Hansen admitted to stabbing the dog but not to threatening the caller, the release says. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and will appear before Circuit Court on Jan. 10, according to the release.

The dog suffered a deep laceration and was taken to a veterinarian.