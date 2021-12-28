EDITORIAL: Apparently, it's winter

The papers say there's a major winter storm happening. Roads are closed. Travel is halted. Flights are canceled. They call it "whiteout conditions."

The storm is in California.

They're calling it a major Christmas weekend storm. And forecasters say traveling in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for a week.

Authorities shut down Interstate 80 Sunday, from Colfax, Calif., to Lake Tahoe. Transportation officials in Nevada are issuing warnings, too. Mountain roads are closed. Transportation types tell people to stay at home.

Meanwhile in Arkansas. . . .

The Heat Miser is dancing and singing that song. Not to mention causing a lot of warm fog.

If there are any problems with visibility, it's caused by leaves blowing around.