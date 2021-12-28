Former Arkansas kicker transferring to Big Ten

Former Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso announced Monday afternoon that he will be transferring to Wisconsin.

Calvaruso served as the Razorbacks' kickoff specialist and recorded the No. 1 kickoff grade in the NCAA this season. He recorded 63 touchbacks in 74 kickoffs and never kicked any out of bounds.

He will have three years of eligibility for the Badgers.

Calvaruso will likely compete with senior Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh, who has started the previous two seasons and declared his intention to return for a sixth year.

Freshman Cam Little beat out Calvaruso for placekicking duties at Arkansas and made the All-SEC Freshman team after connecting on 19 of 23 field goal attempts. Little is also expected to handle kickoffs when the Razorbacks play Penn State on Saturday in the Outback Bowl.