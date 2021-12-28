DEAR READERS: Keep important information and records in one spot in your home or in clearly labeled files online. Organize it in a way that works for you. Make sure it's also easily accessible in case of an emergency. And be certain that family members know where the info is kept. Here's what to do: Make photocopies or scan all key home documents and store them in your designated area, either on your computer, in the cloud or in your home. Also, if you have videos or photos of antiques and valuables for insurance purposes, duplicate them. Keep them with your other important data.

DEAR READERS: Houses contain large amounts of dust, as you've probably noticed, even though you clean your place regularly. Family members and pets track it in from outside. Here's how to prevent it from getting inside. Place doormats in front of every entrance into your home. Ask everyone to wipe their shoes on the mat before they enter.

Sweep off all debris and dirt from sidewalks and driveways on a routine basis. Vacuum frequently around all doors and windows inside the house.

If you're using a feather duster or dry cloth to get rid of dust, you will just be repositioning it or moving the dust into the air. To really remove it, depending on the surface you are cleaning, apply the appropriate furniture polish or multipurpose cleaner to lift off the dust. Air purifiers with HEPA filters will also help remove dust particles in your house.

DEAR HELOISE: A reader complained that her college-age son asked for more underwear, socks and towels. Your take on it was that he lost those items. I think he just does not want to have to do laundry so often. College students have too much to do, with studies and their social life, to be running to the laundromat every week.

-- Marilin Arcadia, Calif.

DEAR READERS: As we know, the garbage disposal is an indispensable tool in our kitchen. And with all of the daily use, it can accumulate bad odors. Here are some hints to help contain and prevent them. Every week, grind leftover lemon or lime rinds down the disposal to freshen it. When you use the disposal, always allow lots of cold water to run through it. Check the splashguard often, because it could be the source of bad odors. Wash it with hot, soapy water.

DEAR READERS: If you are concerned that the eggs in your refrigerator are too old, use this easy test. Dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt in 2 cups of water. Put the eggs in the bowl. If they sink, they are fresh. But if they float, they could be stale or old.

