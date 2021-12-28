• Adam Headlee, 25, a statehouse legislative aide in Ohio and an avid collector of political memorabilia such as campaign buttons and bobbleheads, got all 99 members of the Ohio House to sign trading cards produced by the state Chamber of Commerce that feature the lawmakers.

• Alfredo Lupi, a 64-year-old with a cognitive impairment that was making his job as a janitor at a factory in Graffignana, Italy, more difficult every day, was able to retire three years early after his co-workers donated enough vacation days to enable him to stop working but keep his pension.

• Jerod Blake, 38, of Midlands, S.C., faces murder and weapons charges after being accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man when the two neighbors got into an argument over a dog, sheriff's deputies said.

• Shamus Burcham, accused of using a metal detector on Christmas Eve to search a cemetery in Meridian, Miss., and then digging up a gravesite, was charged with misdemeanor desecration of graves or corpses, police said.

• Leo Kosinski, a police spokesman in Chesapeake, Va., said officers, hoping that "space, quiet, and time" will allow them to leave, closed off a road, asked residents on Bruin Drive to stay inside and urged the general public to stay away after a mother bear and three cubs decided to take a nap in a neighborhood tree.

• Craig Rowland, sheriff of Bingham County, Idaho, acknowledged to police that he "had really screwed up" after a woman who was a neighbor wrote in an affidavit that Rowland had pointed a gun at her forehead after she taped a "thankful turkey" card on the door of Rowland's home in Blackfoot.

• Brandon Wiseman, 35, wanted in a fatal shooting in Chatsworth, Ga., was spotted and briefly chased in Englewood, Tenn., but managed to evade police while his sister, Jessica Jenkins, was taken into custody after she got out of the SUV being driven by Wiseman.

• Omer Barlev, Israel's public security minister who has been critical of violence by West Bank settlers against Palestinian civilians, said he's now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists.

• Daniel Sturridge, an English soccer star, was ordered by a California judge to pay $30,000 to a Los Angeles man who found the player's missing Pomeranian dog, Lucci, in 2019, and who went to court to recoup a reward he said had been denied for its return.