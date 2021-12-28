Related to health care

The recent story in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on rural health care was an excellent article. It again revealed a myriad of problems in the Delta both directly and indirectly related to poor health care.

Apparently our governor and Legislature have no idea these problems exist. They are still toasting themselves over their latest tax cut, claiming it will bring more jobs to Arkansas. Even if that is true, the jobs will not likely be in the Delta. Yes, prospective employers like low taxes, but they also want workers who are healthy, educated, and therefore motivated.

MICKEY FREEMAN

Little Rock

About competence

When assessing the reprobate mind, the Good Book mentions several undesirable characteristics, including deceit, haters of God, without natural affection, without understanding, and so on, as is often portrayed in the Brummett opinion, but the other day I actually observed a near brush with the truth as John wrote, "There may still exist a slightly ajar window for modest Democratic competence, unless that's now oxymoronic."

Nice try, John, but if you will revisit the record in the light of the Good Book, you will find that window was shattered and shuttered 62 million babies ago, and so the idea of Democratic competence being oxymoronic, while true, is sadly understated.

KIM GARTMAN

Sheridan

Planning to hit road

Covid or not, we are planning our 58th anniversary dream trip: Arches National Park, Jackson Hole, Yellowstone National Park and Three Forks, Mont., where the Missouri River begins. This may top our 50th anniversary trip to China. Looking forward to our 60th anniversary, and maybe a trip into space.

NEALUS WHEELER

Mountain Home

Their second chance

On my first deployment to Afghanistan as a Navy general medical officer for the Marine Corps infantry, I evaluated two toddlers for wounds they suffered due to torture by the Taliban. Both had severe burns from having their feet held to a fire, a method for extracting information from their families. I will forever remember the smell of their wounds, and of the look in the faces of their parents who knew they might face further violence as a reprisal for seeking our help to care for their children.

Now a parent of young children, I think of those kids often, and of the ghastly choice their parents faced. I had a chance to treat their wounds, but I never believed I saved those kids--after all, they still lived within reach of the Taliban, in hunger, with bombs in the ground.

Now I live in my hometown of Fayetteville, so I have the opportunity to volunteer with our nonprofit refugee resettlement agency, Canopy Northwest Arkansas. My family is on a team helping to resettle a refugee family evacuated from Kabul. They arrived this past week, a couple and their five children, one a toddler--a beautiful, electric kid who loves toy trucks and sunglasses. After meeting them, I reached out to my commanding officer from my first deployment, now Brigadier General Sullivan, who helped lead the evacuation in Kabul, to thank him.

Despite the imperfection of that operation, and the cost of American lives lost, I hope everyone can appreciate as I do the value of those lives that were, at long last, truly saved. My heart swells to see that our community can, and I believe that we will, embrace our opportunity to welcome the Afghans who join us here. When you see them, please be kind--their second chance is also the second chance for many veterans like myself.

KURT EIFLING

Fayetteville