Magnolia, Parkview notch wins

The first boys game of the King Cotton Holiday Classic came down to a battle of free throws.

Little Rock Parkview shot 23 for 32 at the line and held off a late charge by Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower to take a 66-63 victory Monday. The win advanced Parkview (8-1) to tonight's Creed Bracket semifinal against Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial.

Parkview sophomore Dallas Thomas uncorked a shot from the halfcourt circle that banked into the net as the third-quarter horn sounded, extending the Patriots' lead to 41-37 after they trailed by 7 in the first quarter.

"We started switching our defenses up," Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said. "Guys got more acclimated. We made a couple of key substitutions. Darius Miller, one of our seniors, came off the bench and gave us key minutes. Jaylen Thomas did a good job, and we had a young sophomore, Drake Marbley give us an influx of energy."

Thomas, a University of Arkansas recruit, was one of five Patriots to score in double figures. He, Addison Shelton and University of Central Arkansas signee Cameron Wallace each scored 12 points, Darius Miller made 11 and Carson Backus netted 10.

Ja'Cory Chatman scored a game-high 18 points for Houston-area Hightower (12-8). Chatman made 5 of 5 free throws and sank an NBA-range 3-pointer to pull the Hurricanes within 59-56.

It was 59-58 after Hightower made a pair of free throws, but Parkview made its shots down the stretch to hang on as Hightower missed a potential 3-point shot. Hightower was 16 for 19 at the line.

Parkview is well-versed in close games this season, needing overtime to defeat Pine Bluff 54-53 on Dec. 11 in Little Rock's Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament. The Patriots also beat Plano (Texas) John Paul II 74-73 on Dec. 3 and have beaten Little Rock Central and Helena-West Helena Central by identical 63-57 scores.

"We've got a lot of guys who are experienced and guys who are not so experienced," Thurman said. "I think we played enough close games this part of the season that we're understanding how to close out ballgames."

Aaron Williams Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes, who will play Chicago De La Salle at 2 p.m. today.

Magnolia 55, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 47

University of Arkansas superfan Canaan Sandy saw recent signee Derrian Ford in person Monday, and the Razorbacks signee from Magnolia did not disappoint.

Ford scored a game-high 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter turnaround that got Sandy leading Magnolia cheers from the front row behind press row. The 4A second-ranked Panthers (7-0) outscored the Lions 20-7 to come away with the win and set up a Creed Bracket semifinal against Shreveport Huntington (5:45 p.m. today).

Ford made 12 of 18 free throws and 6 of 12 field goals. The 6-foot-4 guard also had 6 rebounds.

Devonta Walker added 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Ritter (2-5) led 21-8 after the first quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 40-35 through three quarters. Robert Lewis had 15 points and Braxton Stacker scored 12 for the Lions. Stacker made 6 of 6 free throws.

Ritter finished the game shooting 17 for 43 (39.5%) from the floor after making 9 of its first 11. The Lions were 10 for 12 in free throws.

Magnolia shot 16 of 38 (42.1%) from the floor and 20 for 28 from the foul line.

St. Louis Christian Bros. 63, Raymond (Miss.) 54

Seven-foot-2 sophomore John Bol threw a block party.

Bol had 7 blocks to go with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead a Christian Brothers College High School team that played without starters Larry Hughes Jr. and Nassir Binion, and Coach Justin Tatum, all due to illness. The Cadets (6-3) had no trouble against the five-time Mississippi 4A finalists, however.

Hughes' father, Larry Sr., was a first-round draft choice into the NBA in 1998 and played 14 seasons in the league. Tatum's son Jayson is a star with the Boston Celtics.

The winning Cadets shot 53.2% from the floor (25 of 47). Robert Martin added 21 points and Mikhail Abdul-Hamil added 10 points in the win.

Raymond (9-5) struggled to connect from the floor (21 for 58, 36.2%) despite getting three players in double figures – Tremaine Dixon with 14 points, and Jabarie Robinson and Christian Noel with 10 apiece.

CBC led 26-18 at halftime.

Goose Creek Memorial (Texas) 80, Chicago De La Salle 60

Baytown's Goose Creek Memorial (13-5) weathered a 35-point effort by De La Salle Institute's DaJuan Bates and had two 20-point scorers engineer a 20-point rout.

Bates shot 13 for 27, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Jamil Wilson was the only other Meteor in double figures with 13 points, while Marcelius Cohen neared a double-double (9 points, 8 rebounds).

GCM shot exactly 50% from the field (29 for 58) and made 10 3-pointers in the win. Dariyus Woodson led the Patriots with 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 from the perimeter in the process. Sam Bradford added 21 points, Avant Coleman added 13 and Dariyon Williams scored 10.

The Meteors fell to 4-11.

GIRLS

Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison 52

Hutchison tried to stage a fourth-quarter comeback, but the Lady Bears' 7-for-12 3-point shooting was too much for the Sting to cool off.

Morgan led the Lady Bears with 19 points and two rebounds. Jianna Morris scored 14 points and Courtney Savell added 11 in the win.

Sylvan Hills, which led 56-41 through three periods, shot 22 from 41 from the floor and 9 for 11 from the free-throw line while limiting Hutchison's chances at the line (3 for 5).

Tyler Jones was Hutchison's only double-digit scorer with 10 points. She added four assists and five rebounds.

Jynesis Jones added 9 points. She had all 3 of Hutchison's made free throws.

Devonta Walker of Magnolia takes a contested shot against Demontrel Jones (11), Braxton Stacker (1), Robert Lewis (22) and Jordan Nichols (5) of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter in the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Derrian Ford of Magnolia shoots a short-range basket against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter in the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Cameron Wallace of Little Rock Parkview looks to pass the ball inside the arc as Asa Christopher of Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower defends during the second quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Addison Shelton of Little Rock Parkview pushes the ball down the court against Eric Jackson of Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

