Widener man dies after being ejected from truck, struck by 2nd vehicle, troopers say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:02 p.m.
A man in St. Francis County was killed on Christmas Eve after he was ejected from his truck in a crash and struck by a second vehicle, troopers said.

A 1997 Chevrolet truck was unoccupied and stopped facing north across both lanes of traffic on U.S. 70 when the wreck happened just after 5:45 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The truck’s driver, 59-year-old Steven Wilson of Widener, had been thrown from the truck due to a single-vehicle accident, the report states.

Troopers said a 1994 Chevrolet truck that was eastbound on the highway struck Wilson, who died.

The driver of the 1994 Chevrolet, a 65-year-old man from Madison, was also injured as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 633 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

