Morris joining Hogs in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — University of Arkansas receiver Tyson Morris is set to fly into Tampa on Tuesday evening after missing the first couple of on-site practices for the Outback Bowl due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Morris, a super senior from Helena-West Helena, is expected to be cleared for practices before the Razorbacks (8-4) play in the first game of the new year on Jan. 1 against Penn State (7-5).

Morris’ status for Wednesday’s practice has not yet been determined, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

On Monday, Coach Sam Pittman said “depending on different rulings” Morris could be available on Wednesday or possibly later, without specifying his ailment.

Morris is the Razorbacks’ top receiver in the absence of star Treylon Burks with 21 catches for 305 yards and 2 touchdowns.