Musselman still coaching despite a torn rotator cuff

Arkansas men at Mississippi State

WHEN 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday

WHERE Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 10-2; Mississippi State 9-3

SERIES Arkansas leads 34-31

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second time in 11 years, Eric Musselman is coaching basketball while dealing with a major injury.

Not a player's injury -- Musselman's injury.

Musselman, in his third season as coach at the University of Arkansas, is preparing for the SEC opener at Mississippi State on Wednesday night with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

In the summer of 2011, Musselman coached the Venezuela National Team during the FIBA Americas Championship after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left leg. He spent several weeks in South America, first for training camp in Venezuela and then for games in Argentina.

"I think when you're coaching on crutches in a different country and half your team's speaking a different language, that's probably a little more problematic," Musselman said Monday when asked if his previous experience with an injury could help him deal with his current one. "This is probably a little bit more painful, especially at night."

Eric Musselman's wife, Danyelle, said the injury has been frustrating for her husband.

"The pain has really been keeping him up at night," she said. "For a person that doesn't sleep much at night during the season normally, now to add that pain on top of it, he's been having a pretty rough time."

The extent of Musselman's shoulder injury was revealed after he underwent an MRI on Wednesday. Musselman will require surgery, but he's hoping to put that off until after the season.

"It's hard to sleep quite frankly," Musselman said. "Hopefully, it gets a little bit better, the pain. It's hard on the road especially because you can sleep in a chair at home, upright."

Arkansas' previous game away from Fayetteville was an 89-81 loss to Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Dec. 18.

"I mean, I walked around Little Rock until 4 in the morning because I couldn't sleep," Musselman said of the night before the game. "Hopefully, this road trip can be a little more comfortable. We'll see how it goes game by game, day by day."

Musselman said a steroid shot he took did not help much to numb the pain.

A reporter suggested that for SEC road games, the hotel where the Razorbacks stay could arrange to have a reclining chair in Musselman's room that might make it less painful for him to sleep.

"That's probably not going to happen in any of the SEC road hotels," he said.

Musselman said the concern about getting surgery during the season is how it would impact his coaching.

"If you get the surgery, it's going to eliminate a lot of activity on the practice floor and demonstration," he said. "I think with coaching, you do need to be active and demonstrate."

Danyelle Musselman said she and her husband discussed the pros and cons of having surgery now or later.

"Eric said, 'They keep telling me I can't move that shoulder at all if I get the surgery,' " she said. "I said, 'Well, do you think it comes down to costing your team wins if you can't move around?' And he said, 'Yes.'

"I said, 'So I guess you can't get the surgery right now.' He's so active on the sideline. It's what he's known for.

"It's going to be tough for the next several weeks, but we'll get through it. The way we look at it is, it could have been something a lot worse. It's an injury that they can fix."

Musselman suffered the injury during a practice on Dec. 2 when he was working on a close-out defensive drill.

Unfortunately for the 5-7 Musselman, the player who fell on his shoulder was Trey Wade (6-6, 220 pounds) rather than Chris Lykes (5-7, 160 pounds).

"I walked out and Trey was already into his close-out and landed on me," Musselman said. "That's not the guy you want landing on you, I can tell you that."

Musselman said he couldn't lift his left arm immediately after being injured, though he now has some movement.

"The movement is fine except in certain directions," he said.

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said he's impressed with how Musselman has been able to continue coaching with his usual intensity.

"We knew his shoulder was hurt, but we didn't know it was to that extent," Williams said. "Knowing he's coaching through that and getting out on the court and showing us things with his arm, it's crazy he's going through all that and doing that with us."

When Musselman was hired as Nevada's coach for the 2015-16 season, Gregory Echenique, who played for the Venezuela National Team Musselman coached, described how he worked in practice with a torn Achilles tendon.

"He would throw his crutches down and literally crawl to get after you," Echenique told NevadaSports.net. "From the first day we met him to when we left, his intensity never changed.

"It didn't matter who you were. He was in your face if he needed to be. At the same time, he was so positive. He always believed we could win. He was the guy that put the fire in us."

Musselman, who led the Venezuela team to a 4-4 record in the FIBA Americas Championship and to the next qualifying round for the 2012 Olympics, said he tore his Achilles tendon four days before flying to South America while playing in a pickup game.

"I took Michael [his son] to the 24-hour fitness center and told him to go sign his name on the wall for pickup ball," Musselman said. "I told him that if you win, you stay, and if you lose, you sit out. And I'd pick him up in a couple of hours.

"I wanted him to play with guys not just on his own team, but play with grown men who could help him as a player. He called as I got back on the freeway and said, 'Dad can you come back and play? I signed your name up on the board.'

"So I came back. I had running shoes on and thought I was just going to get in a sweat. But it got competitive, I took a jab step and tore my Achilles.

"Danyelle did research on the internet, and there were people -- not a lot -- with a torn Achilles who let it rehab on its own."

Instead of having surgery, Musselman had a cast put on his leg. Danyelle flew with him from San Francisco to Caracas and stayed for a few days to help him adjust to moving around in a cast.

"We took the cast off virtually every day and reset it on different angles," Musselman said. "I don't know what they did, but they lasered it."

Looking back, Musselman said, passing on the surgery wasn't the best idea.

"Probably a really dumb decision, but I knew that if you had Achilles surgery that you could not fly long distance because of blood clots," he said. "I wanted to coach really bad and put coaching and career way ahead of health."