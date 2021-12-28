Tyson sends fire aid

to Kansas ranchers

Tyson Foods Inc. is donating $100,000 to help Kansas cattle ranchers affected by recent wildfires in the north central part of the state.

The Springdale-based company said it will give the donation to the Kansas Livestock Association. The group's foundation will oversee the distribution of the funds to those who lost their homes, barns and livestock.

Tyson works with more than 300 independent cattle producers in the state to buy about $2 billion in cattle every year, the company said.

"Our partnership with family and independent cattle producers is important to us, and we want to do our part to help those whose lives have been affected by the devastating wildfires," said Shane Miller, Tyson's group president of fresh meats.

"We're grateful for the longstanding relationship we have with our Kansas independent cattle suppliers and stand beside them during this difficult time," Miller said.

The mid-December fires burned about 400,000 acres across four counties. Tyson said several of its cattle suppliers live in that region.

Tyson's operations were not affected by the fires, the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

Baldwin & Shell taps

Gosser as new CEO

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. on Monday announced that Bobby Gosser, president of its Central Arkansas division, had been named president and chief executive officer.

The promotion of Gosser, who has been with the company for 35 years, takes effect Saturday. His roles with the company include estimator, project coordinator, project manager, division manager, vice president and division president.

"I've felt for a long time that Bobby's career path within the company has been pointing to this destination," Patrick Tenney, executive board member and company treasurer, said in a news release. "It's the right time, and his character, leadership skills and experience will serve the next generation of our company very well."

Baldwin & Shell has been in the commercial construction business for more than 75 years.

-- Stephen Steed

State index finishes

day with 22.41 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 790.82, up 22.41.

"Investors looking for a Santa Claus rally received a pile of gifts on Monday after a report of robust Christmas retails sales pushed the S&P 500 to a record close," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

All companies in the Arkansas Index posted share price gains Monday. Shares of ArcBest Corp. rose 9%, P.A.M. Transport shares rose 7.8% and USA Truck shares rose 4.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.