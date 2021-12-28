Nittany Lion pair: No bowl, going pro

A pair of Penn State players won't play for the Nittany Lions against No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker and senior receiver Jahan Dotson announced Monday that they have opted out of the bowl game in order to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I will be forgoing our bowl game and I will be focusing on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft," Brisker wrote in his announcement. "I've been waiting for this all my life and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Later Monday, Dotson declared for the draft via Twitter. Penn State's top wideout had 91 receptions for 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was a third-team All-American, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Brisker, who was out of college eligibility, starred for Penn State over the past two seasons. In 2021, Brisker earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and Associated Press second-team All-America honors after he recorded 64 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

Brisker was a key cog in Penn State's defense, which ranked as one of the nation's best in a number of categories.

Brisker arrived at Penn State in 2019 as a transfer from Lackawanna College. He broke out in 2020 and earned an assortment of All-Big Ten and All-America honors, and he elected to utilize the extra year of eligibility given to college athletes by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

"To my coaches, thank you for developing me not just on the field but off the field, helping me become a better man," Brisker wrote. "Thank you for believing in a JuCo kid and giving me the opportunity to be a leader at a great program."

The move paid off for Brisker, who also earned his degree earlier this month. The Pittsburgh native is ranked as one of the top safeties in the draft class. Early mock drafts have projected Brisker as a first-round selection.

In Brisker's absence, junior Keaton Ellis and freshman Jaylen Reed should get plenty of playing time against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl next to starter Ji'Ayir Brown. Earlier this month, Brown announced he's returning for his extra season of eligibility, which gives Penn State a key piece in the secondary.

Brisker joins linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks in opting out of the bowl game, and there are still a couple more players who could potentially opt out between now and the game Saturday.

"It's the end of the season and still an opportunity for us to go out and play the way we want to play, and still an opportunity for players to show on a national stage what they're capable of doing, not only for Penn State, but also for their futures," Coach James Franklin said earlier this month. And also some young players getting some opportunities, more significant opportunities, to give them some momentum going into the offseason."