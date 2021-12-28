NWA outdoor briefs

Hikes ring in new year

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host several guided First Day hikes on Saturday to ring in the new year.

A 4.1-mile hike on the Pigeon Roost Trail is from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Pigeon Roost trailhead 0.6 miles east of the visitor center on Arkansas 12. Walks of 0.25 miles will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and 2 to 2:45 p.m. on the Ozark Plateau Trail at the visitor center.

A hike of 0.5 miles will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the Historic Van Winkle Trail. Meet at the trailhead 1 mile west of the visitor center on Arkansas 12.

For more information call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

Polar Bear tournament set

The annual Polar Bear memorial bass tournament will be Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $75 per boat and includes big bass. There is a guaranteed first prize of $1,000 if at least 50 boats are entered. First and second place big bass prizes will be given if there are at least 50 boats.

Early entries may be paid at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers and Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville until 5 p.m. on Dec. 30. Anglers may enter at Prairie Creek on tournament morning until 6:45 a.m.

For details call Jeff Cook, 479-925-0565.

Build a bird house

Bird enthusiasts are invited to build a bird house and bird feeder from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

The event is free. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com by clicking the outdoor skills event tab.

Apply for family duck hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family duck hunt from 5 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

This is a mentored duck hunt for families. Family groups of adults and children of four or less may apply by filling out the form listed below. Families must be willing to purchase all the proper licenses for adults and all participants must have or be willing to go through a hunter education class.

For more information contact Karen at 479-652-2766 or karen.westcamp-johnson@agfc.ar.gov.

To apply visit: https://forms.gle/894Z13VD9i4sXD5XA

Corps hiring attendants

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil.

Parks welcome winter campers

Winter camping is available at Beaver Lake at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks.

Make campsite reservations at www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Ornament aids trail group

A wooden laser-cut Ozark Highlands Trail Christmas ornament is available from the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. To order, mail a check for $5 payable to Ozark Highlands Trail Association to: OHTA, P.O. Box 4065, Fayetteville, Ark., 72702-4065. Please indicate it is for the ornament.

Cruise highlights photography

Photography of bald eagles is the focus of three eagle-watch pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake offered by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Tim Johnson, wildlife photographer and member of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, will be on board Jan. 8 and Feb. 5 to offer tips on photographing bald eagles.

There will be a guide on board as usual to talk about eagles and answer questions about Beaver Lake, its wildlife and about Hobbs State Park.

Eagle-watch cruises set sail each Saturday and Sunday through February at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Some weekday cruises have been scheduled for the holidays. Cost is $15 for adults plus tax and $7.50 for children age 6-12. Make reservations and prepay by calling the visitor center at 479-789-5000 or stop by the center one-quarter mile east of Arkansas 12 and War Eagle Road.

Trails close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close briefly during the park's youth deer hunt Jan. 8-9.

Closed trails include Shaddox Hollow, Pigeon Roost, Hidden Diversity multiuse, Sinking Stream, Wolf Den and Karst Loop of the Monument Trails network. Camping at Pigeon Roost and Monument Trail campsites will be closed.

Shirts mark anniversary

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first national river by congress in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/

River access closed

The river access at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River will be closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars reached through the campground are open.

The project involves building a new trail from the parking area to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new viewing platform and additional parking. The nearest access points are upstream at Dillards Ferry or downstream at Rush.

The work will enhance opportunities for visitors with physical limitations and help the access withstand floods.