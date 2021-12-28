Off the Wire

WINTER SPORTS

Shriffrin to miss World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion skier and a top U.S. medal contender at the Beijing Olympics, said Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and would miss World Cup races Tuesday and Wednesday in Lienz, Austria. The result complicated Shiffrin's preparations for the Beijing Games and showed how a surge of cases among competitors could upset China's and the International Olympic Committee's efforts to run a virus-free Games inside a bubble. The Olympics are the greatest stage for many athletes, and a positive test can mean the loss of a rare opportunity, just as an outbreak in China could affect the entire Games. "I wanted to let you all know that I'm doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test," Shiffrin, 26, wrote on Instagram. "I am following protocol and isolating." Shiffrin's announcement came several days after she won a giant slalom race in Courchevel, France, her 72nd career World Cup victory. Only Lindsey Vonn of the United States, with 82 victories, and Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, who won 86 races in the '70s and '80s, have more career World Cup wins. This year, Shiffrin leads the overall women's World Cup standings and is first in the giant slalom and second in the slalom.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols win in a rout

Tamari Key scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 91-41 rout of University of Tennessee Chattanooga on Monday night in Knoxville, Tenn. The Lady Volunteers (11-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 after the first quarter. It was never close after that. The dominating performance happened without the presence of Tennessee's leading scorer Jordan Horston (15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game). A Tennessee spokesman said Horston was out with an illness that was not covid. The 6-foot-6 Key was just one of the frontline players that had their way with the Mocs (2-12). Alexus Dye scored 15 points and Karoline Striplin added 12. It was the first game all season that Tennessee didn't have a player record a double-double.

LSU women coast

Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 19 LSU beat Samford 83-47 on Monday nigh tin Baton Rouge for its 11th consecutive victory. LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season. LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall. Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season for LSU. Ajae Petty added 12 points. The Tigers scored 23 points off of 16 Samford turnovers. Sussy Ngulefac led Samford (4-9) with 18 points. Andrea Cournoyer, averaging 17.8 points, was just 4-of-21 shooting and finished with 11 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio St. WRs to skip bowl

Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL Draft, coach Ryan Day said during the Buckeyes' visit to Disneyland to celebrate their New Year's Day showdown against Pac-12 champion Utah. "Certainly love those guys and appreciate everything they've done for the program, but the guys have had a good month of practice and we're gonna go forward with the guys that we have," Day said. Wilson made the announcement Monday in a statement on Twitter. Wilson, a 6-foot, 192-pound junior, is regarded as a potential first-round selection. He had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack. Olave returned for his senior season in hopes of helping No. 6 Ohio State win the national title, but those aspirations ended with the 42-27 rivalry game loss to Michigan. Day said Olave is with the team in Southern California and even went through practice on Monday. Olave caught 35 touchdowns in four seasons. This year, he had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 scores in 12 games.