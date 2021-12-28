100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1921

• To save two little girls from being hit by a falling telephone pole, R. E. Reed, telephone lineman, threw himself in the way of the pole and suffered painful injuries. The two little girls were saved from injury by his heroism. Mr. Reed's condition is not serious. ... Disregarding the danger to himself, he jumped in front of the falling pole, swept the children out of danger with his arm and them attempted to step clear, but he was too late. The pole struck him, knocking him down and severely bruising both legs. Physicians who attended Reed said no bones were broken.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1971

FORT SMITH -- Mary Dotson, 16, of Lavaca died at a Christmas Eve party at a motel here and her body was left in a wooded area near Muldrow, Okla., about 10 miles from here, Fort Smith police said Monday. Detective Capt. Daniels said that the cause of death had not been determined but that preliminary indications were that she possibly died of alcohol poisoning. Daniels said her body bore no visible signs of violence, but that an autopsy would be performed. Three men, aged 22 to 26, are being held for questioning. Daniels said the men told police the girl died during a party.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1996

• About 100 people marched 15 blocks Friday through downtown Little Rock to City Hall, calling for creation of a citizens board to review police. The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now led the procession and was billed as a march against racism. The association presented three demands during the march, calling for: a review board, including low-income residents, to act as a check on police; city officials to work with groups to provide housing and to stop what ACORN views as ineffective programs; city government to earmark half of Little Rock's tax dollars for neighborhood improvements, such as new jobs and better streets and lighting... Some marchers held a sign in the City Hall lobby that read, "It's been 40 years since Central. How far have we come?" The sign referred to the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School.

10 years ago

Dec. 28, 2011

• The Arkansas State Police released more details Tuesday in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Little Rock on Christmas Eve and asked for possible witnesses to come forward. Lakevia S. Jiles, 35, of North Little Rock was struck and killed in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near the Geyer Springs Road exit about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver fled the area after the crash, police said. The state police said in a news release Tuesday that after examining the debris left behind in the crash, investigators believe Jiles was hit by a "2002-08 GMC or Chevrolet vehicle" that may have extensive damage to the driver's side.