Parkview defensive down stretch





PINE BLUFF -- Little Rock Parkview had trouble holding on to the ball Monday against Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower, but the Patriots had no such issues taking it away.

Parkview forced 29 turnovers, including eight in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, and made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 66-63 victory in the first round of the Creed Bracket at the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Cam Wallace turned in 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals for the Patriots (8-1), who put themselves in an early deficit by turning the ball over at an alarming rate but never deviated from what it set out to do offensively. Parkview pushed the pace nearly every chance it got, and that resulted in a number of easy buckets in transition.

Those fast-break chances grew substantially in the third, which allowed the Patriots to take the lead for good.

"In games like this one, you've just got to find a way to win," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "I thought it took us a while to get our rhythm, and that led to some careless turnovers. I really think having those days off didn't help us much.

"But to find a way to get it done against a good quality team. ... I'm excited about that."

Addison Shelton and Dallas Thomas each scored 12 points and Carson Backus followed with 11 points for the Patriots, who threw the ball away 25 times themselves. Darius Miller chimed in with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals while keeping several possessions alive with consistent activity both inside the lane as well as around the perimeter.

"He's our glue guy, and he's probably been that for us since the summer," Thurman said of Miller. "He's put himself in a position to be one of our true leaders, especially from a physicality standpoint and with his defense. We've got to get some other guys doing those types of things in order for us to be as good as we want to be."





Aaron Williams and Jacorey Chatman both finished with 18 points for Hightower (12-8), which was down 23-21 at the half but surged ahead 37-34 with 1:49 to go in the third before a short runner from Thomas started a quarter-closing 7-0 run for Parkview. The sophomore capped the rally by banking in a three-pointer from half-court as the period ended.

The Patriots led 57-48 with less than two minutes remaining in the game only to see the Hurricanes get as close a 60-59. Parkview, though, hit all six of its free throws in the last 25 seconds to keep Hightower at bay.

"We made some plays and some shots when we had to," said Thurman, whose team hit 17 of 21 free throws in the final quarter. "It's always good to see guys step up. Carson had been in a bit of a funk, but he stepped up and made some big plays. We'll continue to improve, but we'll definitely take this one and run with it."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 77, CALVARY BAPTIST (LA.) 46

Kel'el Ware scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half in a dominant performance for North Little Rock (9-3).

The Oregon signee hit 10 of 11 shots, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots for the Charging Wildcats, who turned the game into a rout by the three-minute mark of the second quarter. Nick Smith added 19 points and eight assists and Corey Washington followed with 18 points and six rebounds.

La'Bree Williams powered in 31 points and eight rebounds for Calvary Baptist (8-6), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

MAGNOLIA 55, CARDINAL RITTER (MO.) 47

Derrian Ford led a stern fourth-quarter charge for Magnolia (7-0) as it scored the game's last 10 points to win.

The senior finished with 26 points, 16 of which came in the second half, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the Panthers. Devonta Walker had 13 points and nine rebounds as well.

Robert Lewis scored 15 points and Braxton Stacker chimed in with 12 points for Cardinal Ritter (2-5), which led 21-8 after one quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 40-35 at the end of the third. But two free throws from Ford with 2:49 left in the game started the Panthers' ending surge.

CHRISTIAN BROS. (MO.) 63, RAYMOND (MISS.) 54

Robert Martin punched in 21 points and dished out eight assists as Christian Brothers (6-3) won its sixth game in a row.

John Bol, a 7-2 center, had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 7 blocks, and Mikhail Abdul-Hamid had 10 points for the Cadets, who shot 25 of 47 (40%) while leading for nearly 28 minutes. Christian Brothers went up 26-18 at the half on Martin's buzzer-beating three-pointer and pushed its lead to as big as 45-30 in the fourth.

Tremaine Dixon had 14 points and both Christian Noel and Jabarie Robinson tallied 10 points for Raymond (9-5), which his 21 of 58 (36%) shots.

SHREVEPORT HUNTINGTON 51, WHITE HALL 41

Huntington (5-3) owned the boards and never trailed in moving on in the winner's bracket.

Devin Myers ad 14 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders, who had a 23-14 lead at halftime. Rayshun McCullar scored 12 points and DeCedric Webb contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Huntington.

Jai'chaunn Hayes had 18 points for White Hall (5-3), which scurried back to cut Huntington's lead to 32-30 with less than a minute remaining the third. But the Raiders scored 15 of the next 18 points to pull away. Randy Emerson added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

GOOSE CREEK (TEXAS) 80, DE LA SALLE (ILL.) 60

Dariyus Woodson and Sam Bradford had their way in the first game for Goose Creek (13-5).

Woodson had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists and Bradford totaled 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals as the Patriots, who had seven turnovers compared to 15 for their opponents, dominated the second half. Goose Creek also got 13 points from Avant Coleman and 10 points for Dariyon Williams.

DaJuan Bates churned out 35 points for De La Salle (4-10).

BEAUMONT UNITED (TEXAS) 66, WATSON CHAPEL 18

A 19-2 run spanning the first and second quarters helped push Beaumont United (14-1) to a blowout.

Houston signee Terrance Arceneaux had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks and Wesley Yates had 13 points for the Timberwolves, who held Watson Chapel (5-5) to six points in the second half after leading 39-12 at halftime.

Khamani Cooper and Jahmarion Williams had six points each for the Wildcats. Watson Chapel shot 7 of 39 (15%) and was outrebounded 35-17.

GIRLS

SYLVAN HILLS 60, MEMPHIS HUTCHISON 52

Sylvan Hills never trailed but withstood cold shooting in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bears outlasted their Tennessee neighbors.





Jianna Morris turned in 24 points while Karsyn Morgan had 19 points and Courtney Savell ended with 11 points for Sylvan Hills (7-2), which turned a 33-25 halftime lead into a 54-36 advantage in the third quarter. Yet, the Lady Bears hit just one field goal in the final period – a jumper from Morris – and that allowed Hutchison to rally back.

The Sting were within 56-50 with 3:27 left in the game, but turnovers on three consecutive possessions kept them from pulling closer.Tyler Jones and Berklee Scifres each scored 14 points for Hutchison, which was only 3 of 12 (25%) from the floor in the fourth.

SHREVEPORT HUNTINGTON 58, WATSON CHAPEL 31

Kalea Dean had a game-high 17 points for Huntington (5-9), which forced 32 turnovers to win the opener.

Nijeh Grant scored all 11 of her points in the second half while Jamari Bell netted eight points in the first half for the Lady Raiders, who used a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter to build a substantial lead. Huntington eventually led 26-13 at halftime before reeling off 11 points in a row midway through the third quarter to maintain its big margin.

Tatyana Barber finished with 10 points and Kelis Kentle added nine points for Watson Chapel (0-10).





King Cotton Classic

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

Monday

Girls

Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31

Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison 52

Boys

King Bracket

North Little Rock 77, Calvary Baptist, La. 46

Beaumont, Texas 66, Watson Chapel 18

Christian Bros., Mo. 63, Raymond, Miss. 54

Pine Bluff vs. Cane Ridge, Tenn., (n)

Creed Bracket

Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend Hightower, Texas 63

Magnolia 55, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 47

Goosecreek, Texas 80, De La Salle, Ill. 60

Shreveport Huntington 51, White Hall 41

Today

Girls

Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchison, 9 a.m.

Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington, La., 10:15 a.m.

Boys

King Bracket

Raymond, Miss. vs. Watson Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist, La. vs. Cane Ridge, Tenn.-Pine Bluff loser, 12:45 p.m.

Christian Bros., Mo. vs. Beaumont, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Cane Ridge, Tenn.-Pine Bluff winner, 7 p.m.

Creed Bracket

Fort Bend Hightower, Texas vs. De La Salle, Ill., 2 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. vs. White Hall, 3:15 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Shreveport Huntington, 5:45 p.m.

Little Rock Parkview vs. Goosecreek, Texas, 8:15 p.m.













