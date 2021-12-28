Sections
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Washington County deputy in patrol vehicle, police say

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County sheriff's office deputy fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol vehicle while on duty Friday evening, Fayetteville police said.

Joshua B. Baucom, 40, was walking on East Huntsville Road near Hunt Lane when he was hit by the deputy's 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe just after 6 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Baucom was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, said police Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Sgt. Wade Fortin, a Washington County deputy, was heading west on Huntsville Road when he struck Baucom, who was walking west, Murphy said.

Road and weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the incident, according to state police. Baucom's family has been notified.

Fayetteville police investigators have been collecting evidence to determine what happened, Murphy said.

Print Headline: Deputy hits, kills pedestrian with patrol vehicle

