Penn State's top WR won't play in Outback Bowl

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson on Monday became the fourth — and perhaps the most significant — Nittany Lion to opt out of Saturday's game against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Dotson, a senior, was one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award this season when he caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, and averages 7.6 receptions per game.

He ranks in the top 14 nationally in three categories — receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions per game (7.6).

Dotson eclipsed 100 receiving yards 5 times during the regular season, including Nov. 6 when he had 11 receptions for a career-high 242 yards and 3 touchdowns at Maryland.

He also went over 100 yards receiving against Wisconsin (102), Villanova (117), Ohio State (127) and Michigan State (137). He scored two receiving touchdowns against Indiana and Michigan State, and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against Ohio State.

Dotson is the first Penn State offensive player to opt out of the bowl game. Three Nittany Lion defenders — All-Big Ten linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, and All-America safety Jaquan Brisker — have announced they will not play.



