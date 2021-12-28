Sections
Plane crashes in Fulton County Sunday, officials say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:33 a.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An airplane crash resulted in at lease one person on board killed in Fulton County Sunday while the pilot was trying to find an airport to land in inclement weather, according to authorities.

The plane, a Cessna 172, crashed at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a preliminary crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

The report stated the crash occurred in Sharp County, though the Sharp County coroner and sheriff said the incident occurred in Fulton County.

The Fulton County coroner directed any questions involving the incident to the National Transportation Safety Board, who did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday.

