Practices on mind of Pittman

TAMPA, Fla. -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he has not made up his mind on whether the Razorbacks will conduct "good on good" periods during on-site practices for the Outback Bowl this week.

The Razorbacks worked in lighter "spider" pads for Monday's practice, as usual, their first in Tampa prior to Saturday's 11 a.m. Central game against Penn State (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium.

They will don "shells," heavier shoulder pads, for today's practice.

"I'm still debating," Pittman said regarding how physical practices would be. "The thing that worries you the most about your opening game, and this kind of is with a four-week layoff plus, is the speed of the game. That's what really worries you.

"You've got to get ready for, the speed of the game. Usually you have to do that in some type of physical manner. So we are going to put shells on tomorrow, but I'm not going to go good on good."

Pittman said the Razorbacks had their starters matched up against each other, even if for just brief periods, every Tuesday and Wednesday during the season with the exception of the Missouri game, which was played on a short week.

He added the ones vs. ones would not take place in Tampa "if it goes well [today] and our scout team can give us the look that we need without getting that good on good speed."

The Razorbacks typically have between 11 and 13 reps between the starting offense and defense during their mid-week practices.

"As of right now, the plan is not to do that," he said. "But if it doesn't go well [today] then Wednesday we will do a few good-on-good reps just to make sure that we have the speed of the game down so we don't get surprised on Saturday."

Brisker, Dotson out

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and wideout Jahan Dotson both announced on Monday they were opting out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas to begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both Arkansas and Penn State have been affected by opt outs, as Brisker and Dotson followed teammates and inside linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith in making the choice.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks and defensive end Tre Williams also made the decision not to play in the bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Fans of the Nittany Lions are also awaiting word on the status of defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who is also considered an NFL Draft pick.

Dotson leaves Penn State with 183 career receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 11 100-yard games. This season he had 1,182 yards on 91 catches with 12 touchdowns. He caught a pass in 41 consecutive games, fifth among current FBS players.

Brisker had 64 tackles this season to go along with 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery. He had 153 career tackles and 5 interceptions after transferring from junior college.

Penn State Coach James Franklin, aware of fan and media interest in the decisions of his players throughout the postseason, said he leaves those announcements up to the players as has been his custom for his eight years with the Nittany Lions.

Lack of LBs

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked Monday how the absence of Penn State inside linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks might impact the game.

"I think it'll change their [plan]," Pittman said. "Here's what I think is going to happen: They're going to man-to-man coverage us and they're going to play the LSU defense against us is what I think ... because of [Treylon] Burks."

Burks, Arkansas' top wideout, has also opted out of the game. LSU loaded the box and blitzed almost the whole game against the Razorbacks, which stymied the run game but gave the Razorbacks some blitz-beater opportunities. The Tigers held Arkansas to a season-low 283 yards in the Hogs' 16-13 win in overtime.

Personnel report

Arkansas receiver Tyson Morris and tight end Zach Lee were not at Monday's first on-site practice due to health issues. UA officials expect both players to travel to Tampa this week to be available for the game.

Junior defensive end Mataio Soli, who suffered a knee injury in a Friday scrimmage prior to Christmas, has traveled with the team and was at Monday's practice.

Soli, who has seven tackles, one for loss, and a half-sack, worked on the sideline at the University of Tampa soccer stadium, where the Razorbacks are practicing. Soli had a wrap on his right knee.

Minus 45

Sam Pittman said on Monday he had lost 45 pounds since he began focusing in on dropping some weight.

The reduction has allowed Pittman to buy and receive gifts of his favored polo shirts off the rack instead of in the specialty section of stores.

Pittman said his wife, Jamie, and her mother, helped him replenish his wardrobe during Christmas.

"I got some shirts," he said. "I have to. I'm down a size, you know. I get the cool kids clothes now.

"Before I only got it in black, white and like pewter. Now you know I can go into a store and get their regular peoples clothes. So Jamie bought me a whole bunch of them."

Pittman said he wore his Christmas present of black socks with red Razorbacks on them for the team flight to Tampa on Sunday.

"My mother-in-law got me some Polos," he said. "I like green Polo, you know. That's the way I roll. I have ever since I could afford it."

Splitsville

The Razorbacks and Nittany Lions were scheduled to participate in a game night Monday at Splitsville Southern + Social, a restaurant and bowling alley on the Ybor Basin next to The Florida Aquarium.

Later in the week, the teams will have an outing at the famous Busch Gardens and then a day at Clearwater Beach across the Old Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Fla.

Two-year twist

The Razorbacks' statistics on both sides of the ball have improved dramatically in a two-year span.

Arkansas is averaging 31.5 points per game this season, 10.1 more than the 2019 team did while going 2-10. The Razorbacks upped that producing to 32.2 points per game while going 4-1 in the final five weeks, with the only loss coming in a 42-35 setback at current No. 1 Alabama.

The Arkansas defense is allowing 24.0 points per game, which is 12.8 fewer than the 2019 team.

Home red

The Razorbacks were designated as the home team for the Outback Bowl. Thus, the Arkansas defense wore red "home" jerseys at Monday's practice as they have been doing all season.

Former teammates

The Razorbacks and Nittany Lions have two players each who was a teammate with a player on the opposing team in high school.

Arkansas redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Eric Gregory attended IMG Academy in Florida along with Penn State running back Noah Cain.

Arkansas sophomore cornerback Khari Johnson was teammates at Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn., with Penn State redshirt freshman receiver Jaden Dottin.