Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Bentonville 75, Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge 34

Bentonville jumped out to an early 21-6 lead and remained in control en route to a first-round victory Monday during the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

Mofe Sam Adelusiumo had 13 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tigers, who continued the blowout with a 25-6 run in the second quarter for a comfortable 46-12 halftime cushion.

Owen Dehrmann and Abel Hutchinson added 12 points apiece for Bentonville (7-3), which returns to action at 4:30 p.m. today with a semifinal game against Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island, N.Y. Caden Miller finished with 11 for the Tigers, while Jaylen Lee chipped in 10.

Fayetteville 75, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood 52

Landon Glasper had 26 points to lead Fayetteville to a first-round victory Monday at the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown.

Ornette Gaines added 17 for the Bulldogs, who hit 11 3-pointers en route to the win. Fayetteville (6-4) took control early with an 18-7 lead after one quarter and led 40-25 at halftime and 61-38 after three quarters.

The Purple'Dogs will play a 5:30 p.m. semifinal game today against Memphis Overton.

Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth 70, Rogers Heritage 62 (OT)

Heritage was outscored 15-7 in overtime and fell to North Forsyth during Monday's opening round of the Innisfree Hotel Holiday Tournament at Pensacola Beach, Fla.

Heritage led 32-25 at halftime, but North Forsyth cut it to 45-42 after three quarters and outscored the War Eagles 13-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Micah Hill hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to be the only Heritage player in double figures.

Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias 58, Rogers 38

Rogers was held to just two points in the second quarter as the Mounties suffered a first-round loss during the Great 8 Tournament in Jefferson City.

Helias took advantage of Rogers' scoring woes, going on a 12-2 run and turning an 18-10 lead into a 30-12 halftime cushion.

Will Liddell led the Mounties with eight points.

Harrison 79, Earle 49

Harrison outscored Earle 28-12 in the second quarter and pulled away for a victory during the opening night of the Lindel Thomas Classic in Goblin Arena.

The Goblins used the outburst to turn a four-point lead into a 44-24 halftime margin. Gatlin James then scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter to give Harrison a 61-36 cushion.

James led four Goblins in double figures, followed by Timber Crenwelge with 13, Abe Glidewell with 11 and Logan Plumee with 10.

GIRLS

Bentonville 56, Life Way Christian 20

Bentonville outscored Life Way Christian 27-0 in the second quarter and cruised to a win in the opening game of the Gravette Christmas Tournament.

The outburst allowed the Lady Lions to turn an 11-6 lead into a 38-6 halftime cushion.

Allison Disheroon and Abbey Kate Sanders each had 12 points for Bentonville, which moves into a 1 p.m. semifinal game against Benton Harmony Grove, while Abby Campbell added 10. Hallie Moseley has 12 points for Life Way (3-8), which plays Dover in a 10 a.m. consolation game today.

Gravette 44, Jay, Okla. 41

Gravette needed a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Jay and move on to the semifinals of its first holiday tournament.

The Lady Lions outscored Jay 19-14 over the final 8 minutes to win the game. Gravette led 18-15 at halftime but was outscored 12-7 in the third quarter and fell behind.

Brynn Romine finished with 19 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Lions, who will play Siloam Springs in a 7 p.m. game today. Siloam Springs advanced with a 37-31 win in an earlier game over Elkins.