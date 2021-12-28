PREP BASKETBALL: Underdown, Welch guide Elkins past Benton Harmony Grove

GRAVETTE -- There's a reason why Elkins Coach Jared Porter refers to Aiden Underdown as one of the more exciting basketball players in Northwest Arkansas.

The 6-7 senior, despite a rare size advantage, made things for his team Monday afternoon with a few dunks and finished with 21 points during the Elks' 48-36 victory over Benton Harmony Grove in the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament.

"He has greatly improved where he's making plays off the dribble, and he can make the jump shot," Porter said of Underdown. "But he's still a force down low, and with his size and his athleticism we feel great going into any matchup.

"He's quick off of that first step where he can take steals and go coast-to-coast and finish with a dunk to get the crowd going. It brings a lot of energy to our bench and our crowd. He's a fun player to watch."

Underdown took charge early in the second half after Harmony Grove had pulled within 24-20 on a Carson Withers three-pointer. He scored seven straight points, getting a three-point play and ending the spurt when he stole the ball close to midcourt and raced down for a two-hand slam for a 31-20 cushion with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter.

Braedon Welch provided a quality one-two scoring punch as he added 16 points for Elkins (11-3), which returns to action at 2:30 p.m. today with a semifinal game against Siloam Springs. The Panthers advanced with an earlier first-round win over Life Way Christian.

"We really like those two scorers," Porter said. "Aiden and Braedon just do a good job of playing off each other with a little inside-outside combination. Other teams can't put any extra help on either player because the other one will make you pay for it. We're excited to be moving forward with two legitimate scorers."

Harmony Grove (6-5) picked up its only lead on a bucket by 6-8 junior Blake Ammons to start the scoring. Elkins countered with back-to-back three-pointers by Welch and Jeremiah Shackelford over a minute span and never trailed again.

Welch hit four consecutive free throws to give the Elks their first double-digit lead, 24-14, with 2:11 before halftime. Elkins' biggest lead came early in the fourth quarter when Underdown and Welch teamed for eight straight points, and Underdown's two free throws made it a 39-23 game with 6:27 remaining.

Withers had 20 points to lead Harmony Grove, which plays Life Way Christian in a consolation game at 11:30 a.m. today.