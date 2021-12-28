States need more covid tests to give public, Hutchinson tells Biden on conference call





Governors are getting pressure to do more on making rapid coronavirus tests available to the public, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told President Joe Biden on Monday as the omicron variant continues to spread.

The number of new coronavirus cases is trending upward in Arkansas and spiking in parts of the country during the thick of the holiday season as many Americans travel and gather for celebrations.

Hutchinson's remarks took place during a video call Monday between Biden and the National Governors Association.





The Republican governor struck a tone of cooperation with Biden, even as Arkansas continues to go after the Biden administration in court over a federal vaccine rule.

Arkansas is fighting the Biden administration in court over a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require workers at large companies to get the coronavirus vaccine or undergo weekly testing.

Hutchinson, who is chairman of the governors association, said demand for testing has increased.

"As we face omicron, the governors and your administration must be working together more closely than ever," Hutchinson told Biden during the call. "I particularly appreciate your comments about increasing the supply chain on rapid covid [tests]. This has become a real challenge for the governors."

Praising the Biden administration, Hutchinson said he asked for more monoclonal antibody treatments and the state received them last week.

"Still, we have a limited supply but the responsiveness is very much appreciated," Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas governor also cautioned the Biden administration to not let federal efforts stand in the way of solutions at the state level.





Last week, Biden announced that his administration would buy 500 million at-home rapid tests, which would be given out for free to Americans who would like them. The White House says the initial delivery of the tests will begin in January.

"The production of 500 million rapid [tests] that will be distributed by the federal government is great, but obviously that dries up the supply chain for the solutions that we might offer as governor," Hutchinson said on the call.

Biden, who used the meeting to underscore his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, committed to providing support.

"My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something," Biden said. "And we're going to have your back in any way we can."

Biden acknowledged there was more work to be done with coronavirus testing, particularly given how tough it was for some people to get a test over the Christmas weekend.

The Monday call comes as infectious disease experts have warned that the omicron variant could strain and even overwhelm Arkansas' hospital system, particularly with the state's low vaccination rate. They say the unvaccinated will suffer the greatest with an omicron surge.

The president touched on the issue during the call. He said the unvaccinated are at a high risk of getting severely sick from the coronavirus. They could face hospitalization and, in rare cases, death, he said.

Millions of people remain unvaccinated across the nation and Biden said hospitalizations are going up. In some places, he said, hospitals will get overrun.

"That's why we stockpiled and prepositioned millions of gowns, gloves, [masks] and ventilators," he said. "We're mobilizing an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals."

In total, 51.1% of the total population in Arkansas is fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, according to Monday data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate is the seventh lowest among states in the U.S.

The rate stands in contrast to several states in the Northeast such as Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine -- all of which have more than 75% of their populations fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, according to the CDC figures.

On the call, Hutchinson said Biden has made comments "designed to depoliticize our covid response," something the governor thanked him for.

Hutchinson and other Republicans have criticized the vaccine rule from OSHA. The Biden administration rule would require employees at companies with 100 or more employees to get the coronavirus vaccination or receive weekly testing for the virus.

Nationwide, pandemic responses remain a source of contention and Republicans have lambasted the idea of vaccine mandates from the federal government.

OSHA will not hand down noncompliance citations on the overall requirements before Jan. 10, according to its website.

The site says that OSHA will not issue noncompliance citations tied to the rule's testing requirements before Feb. 9, "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard."

The agency argues the rule will protect workers' health by diminishing workplace spread of the coronavirus. Critics say the vaccination move is an overreach by the federal government.

Republicans in Congress have supported an effort to negate the OSHA rule.

Both Republican U.S. senators representing Arkansas -- John Boozman and Tom Cotton -- voted this month to nullify the federal vaccination rule and helped the Senate pass a formal objection to the vaccination requirement.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Jon Tester from Montana joined Republicans in backing the resolution.

Doctors and medical associations, including the American Medical Association, have backed the OSHA rule and describe it as reasonable.

In a statement, they argued that vaccine mandates are effective and noted that vaccines work at stopping coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations.

"From the first day of this pandemic, businesses have wanted to vanquish this virus. Now is their chance to step up and show they are serious," the organizations said in the statement. "Implementing these commonsense OSHA standards is an important step for our workers, businesses, and the nation as a whole."

Hutchinson and Biden, who both support people getting vaccinated from the coronavirus, avoided any talk of the OSHA vaccine rule during the public portions of their call on Monday.

"I want to thank the governors for their partnership," Biden said on the call. "And I mean that sincerely."









