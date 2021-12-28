Steelers' loss follows ugly pattern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There has been much examination and many mathematical sequences being advanced about the possibilities that exist for the Steelers to make the playoffs.

Those possibilities were predicated on the Steelers winning at least three of their remaining four games to somehow find their way into the postseason. As though it were a realistic and attainable prospect.

Anymore, that would appear to be nothing more than a whimsical notion. After what has been on display since mid-November, there is little evidence to suggest they can even win another game. What's more, there is just as much evidence to suggest they might be closer to the worst teams in the NFL than the playoff contenders.

That became apparent again Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-10, in a game that took on the same embarrassing pattern of so many other road defeats.

"I'm not throwing in the towel," said defensive end Cam Heyward. "We got two games left to see what we can do."

With a chance to move into sole possession of the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC, the Steelers (7-7-1) instead reverted to the type of performance that has dogged them the past two months. The offense managed to sink to a level of futility that hadn't been seen in 81 years and the defense allowed at least 36 points for the fourth time in the past six games.

"We need to play a lot better football," said outside linebacker T.J. Watt. "We're not getting it done."

That's the reality of where they are after allowing 154 points in their past four road games and being outscored, 114-19, in the first half of the past six games.

Only a 15-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with 2:54 remaining saved it from being the worst loss in Mike Tomlin's tenure.

"We haven't done much on the road," Tomlin said. "We're taking too long to warm up to the environment. It's been an issue for us."

Just like what happened in Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Minnesota, the Steelers fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 23-0 at halftime. Most of it had to do with being unable to stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 205 of his 258 yards and two of his three touchdowns in the first half.

But a lot had to do with another poor offensive display that was not just becoming commonplace, but historically inept. The Steelers had just six first downs, 109 total yards -- 29 rushing -- and converted just 1 of 5 third-down chances in the first half.

It was the fifth consecutive game in which they failed to score a touchdown in the first half, the first time any Steelers team has done that since 1940.

"If I had an answer, I'd get it fixed," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown for fewer yards (307) in the past two games than he did in the previous embarrassing road loss in Minnesota (308.) "I've been doing this a long time. You'll have games like this. But we've had more than we want to this year."

It didn't even matter that the Chiefs were without All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce because of covid-19 or missed two field goals because of the absence of kicker Harrison Butker, who was also on the virus list. They won their eighth consecutive game, clinched the AFC West division title and retained their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an 11-4 record.

"I don't think we've lost confidence," said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I'm a professional football player, we compete, whether we're up 40 or down 40. If you don't, you're not meant for this sport."

There are no bright spots with this team. About the only sliver of hope is that rookie Najee Harris ran for 93 yards on 19 carries, though 64 of those came in the second half when the Chiefs were protecting against the pass with a 23-0 lead.

"We are starting slow and it's becoming a problem," Harris said. "It's kind of dumb to blame it on anything else. It's time we start pointing at ourselves."

Things were looking so bleak in the second half that it appeared Tomlin was playing just to avoid a shutout. He elected to kick a field goal on fourth down from the Chiefs 16 with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, down 30-0. At that point, it shouldn't have even mattered that it was fourth and 15.

Unlike last week, when the Steelers managed just four field goals after getting four takeaways against Tennessee territory, the Chiefs turned three Steelers turnovers into 17 points (two touchdowns and a field goal).

"We can't cry over spilled milk," Tomlin said. "We better put together our best efforts to secure victory next time out."