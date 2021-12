1. Afraid, scared.

2. A police or military officer ranking below a captain.

3. Reliable, steady.

4. Unbend, make less crooked.

5. The 100th anniversary.

6. A greenhorn, a novice.

7. Take away the enthusiasm of.

8. Apparently or purportedly, but perhaps not actually.

ANSWERS:

1. Frightened

2. Lieutenant

3. Consistent

4. Straighten

5. Centennial

6. Tenderfoot

7. Dishearten

8. Ostensibly