Two found dead in Rogers home on Christmas Eve, police say

by Garrett Moore | Today at 11:12 a.m.
ROGERS -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people found on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday night to the 1500 block of West Gum Street, where they found two bodies in a home, according to Keith Foster, public information officer.

"The two occupants of the residence, a 25-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, appear to have died in an apparent "murder-suicide"," Foster said in an email. "It is believed the 21-year-old female shot and killed the 25-year-old male with a .45 handgun, then shot herself."

Police have not identified family members of the woman.

The name of the woman and man involved have not yet been released.

