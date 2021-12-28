Tyson sends fire aid to Kansas ranchers

Tyson Foods Inc. is donating $100,000 to help Kansas cattle ranchers affected by recent wildfires in the north central part of the state.

The Springdale-based company said it will give the donation to the Kansas Livestock Association. The group's foundation will oversee the distribution of the funds to those who lost their homes, barns and livestock.

Tyson works with more than 300 independent cattle producers in the state to buy about $2 billion in cattle every year, the company said.

"Our partnership with family and independent cattle producers is important to us, and we want to do our part to help those whose lives have been affected by the devastating wildfires," said Shane Miller, Tyson's group president of fresh meats.

"We're grateful for the longstanding relationship we have with our Kansas independent cattle suppliers and stand beside them during this difficult time," Miller said.

The mid-December fires burned about 400,000 acres across four counties. Tyson said several of its cattle suppliers live in that region.

Tyson's operations were not affected by the fires, the company said.