Ward realignment

Editor, The Commercial:

The eight council members serving with the mayor should have known about the realignment process. There is no reason why Pine Bluff has its back up against the wall in completing the realignment of the wards.

The city of Little Rock started its process of ward realignment in October. As late as the middle of November the Pine Bluff realignment process and public comments had not started. Ms. Anderson informed us that the city had not yet hired a consultant for the realignment process.

The city should have conspicuously involved and informed the voters regarding the ward realignment process. This process is not designed for council members to come together with a consultant to redraw ward lines, take care of themselves, vote to approve and add an emergency clause to make their decision effective immediately, and lastly call the voters to review what they have done.

We the voters should have played more of a role than a rubber stamp in this process. Little Rock placed its ward proposal on the city's website site and gave the public 12 days for comments.

Where is and was the NAACP in this process? Under the leadership of Dr. Robert J. Smith, the Pine Bluff ICVR ignited the ward process through a lawsuit in 1983. Plaintiffs were Dr. Martha Flowers, Dr. Robert J. Smith, Rev. H.O. Gray, Mrs. Naomi N. Lawson, Mr. W.R. Wright, and Mr. Henry Johnson. They wanted fairness and openness in the Pine Bluff ward realignment process. It's a legacy that must be upheld.

Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.