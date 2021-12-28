Whole Buffalo float the trip of a lifetime

What better year than 2022 to plan the canoe trip of a lifetime and float the whole Buffalo National River from Ponca to the White River all in one trip.

There's nothing like a day on the Buffalo, unless it's a whole week on the first national river in the United States. The coming year is the golden anniversary of the designation by Congress, with legislation signed by then-President Richard Nixon on March 1, 1972.

I got the bug to float the whole Buffalo in 2009. I knew it'd be a great time, but at the time I had no idea the trip would be one of the most enjoyable adventures of my life.

It's an unforgettable adventure that's right in our own back yard. Prime time to do the trip is from late March through May for good water levels. I got a late start on my trip in 2009, shoving off from Ponca on May 25, which was Memorial Day that year.

To get the expedition started, my pal Tom and I headed to the river in my truck with my black Buffalo brand canoe, made in Jasper, strapped to the roof rack. My camp gear and food for the trip was packed in the truck bed. Tom dropped me, my boat and gear at the Ponca low-water bridge. He'd pick me up at the end of my trip at Buffalo City, 135 miles downriver.

I waved good-bye to Tom and was off and paddling, giddy with excitement. The day was rainy and cool and the river at Ponca was low. I was a little nervous because I needed to average 20 miles each day to float the whole Buffalo in a week. I was relieved when I realized that'd be doable. I did 28 miles that first day and made camp on a lovely gravel bar downstream from the Pruitt access.

Not far from Pruitt, I passed the Little Buffalo River confluence just before I made the first night's gravel bar camp. Water was pouring out of the Little Buffalo. Evidently there was a toad-strangler rain upstream somewhere. Now the Buffalo River was flowing bank full. Not flood stage, but she was moving on.

River camping on the gravel bars is the ultimate way to experience the Buffalo. The whole way I passed a paradise gravel bar about every 15 minutes. I love river camping. You're totally by yourself with no campground neighbors playing their radio or running a noisy generator.

The next few days I easily covered 25 to 30 miles each day barely dipping a paddle in the water. The little town of Gilbert is about the half-way mark, and I reached Gilbert just 2 ½ days into the trip.

I stopped for a leg stretch and to buy ice. Gilbert and Buffalo Point are the only two places for whole-river runners to get ice.

Not long after Gilbert, I caught up with two dads and their sons from Louisiana who were floating the whole Buffalo like me. But get this -- it was their first-ever canoe trip.

"Yeah, after we tipped over four or five times, we finally got the hang of it," one of the dads said.

By the fourth day in the fast flow, I was way ahead of schedule and trying to slow down. I slept late at my heaven on Earth gravel bars, made camp earlier in the afternoon and swam in the clear water. It was good to be ahead of schedule in case of a big headwind or if I just wanted to be lazy. I stopped at Buffalo Point, the 100-mile mark of the float, and walked uphill far enough to get cell service. I called Tom and asked him to pick me up a day earlier at Buffalo City than we'd planned.

I didn't fish until the end of the trip, with so many miles to cover. Day No. 5 was a drift and fish day. Let the current do the work and reel in those Buffalo River smallmouth bass. Each evening by the campfire I'd write in a journal I kept along the way. I started that day's entry, "No words I could write could tell you how much fun today has been."

The last day was sweet sorrow that this wonderful trip would soon be over. I landed at Buffalo City around noon, where the White and Buffalo rivers meet, 5 ½ days after I'd shoved off from Ponca. Tom showed up 30 minutes later with my truck, and I thanked him a hundred times for his help on this fabulous expedition.

I could have spent thousands of dollars on some exotic trip, but it couldn't have been more enjoyable than floating the whole Buffalo River so close to home.

