2 Razorback basketball players miss game for illness; a third player suspended indefinitely, coach says

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened SEC play at Mississippi State on Wednesday without senior guard JD Notae, their leading scorer, as well as junior forward Kamani Johnson and freshman guard Chance Moore.

Notae and Moore missed the game because of illness, according to an Arkansas news release, and Johnson has been suspended indefinitely according to Coach Eric Musselman.

Notae, who started 11 of the first 12 games this season, is averaging 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals.

Johnson had his best game of the season in the previous game against Elon when he had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 17 minutes off the bench in the University of Arkansas’ 81-55 victory over Elon on Dec. 21. He’s averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Moore has played four minutes in two games and hasn’t scored any points.