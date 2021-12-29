2,414 new covid cases in Arkansas are most since Sept. 9; Hutchinson predicts 'rough January'





Continuing a surge blamed on the fast-spreading omicron-variant, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases shot up by more than 2,400 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise in more than three months.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state jumped by 51, to 570, its highest level since Oct. 7.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 16, to 9,097.

"There's an upward trajectory in new cases with more than 2,400 and 51 new hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Our positivity rate is up and our vaccinations were lackluster yesterday. With Omicron on the rise we have to prepare for a rough January."

The 2,414 new cases recorded Tuesday were the most in a single day since Sept. 9, near the height of the state's summer surge fueled by the delta variant.

The spike in hospitalizations, meanwhile, was the biggest one-day rise in that number since Sept. 1.

State officials said the jump that day of 101 patients who were reported to be in hospitals was partly the result of an inaccurate number that had been reported a day earlier.

In eastern Arkansas, so many people had been seeking covid-19 tests that Marion Minor Medical, a walk-in clinic, had to stop on Tuesday morning because of a lack of supplies.

"We were managing it, but early last week the demand became overwhelming," with 500 to 600 people a day seeking tests in recent days, owner Micheal Charlton, a nurse practitioner, said.

He said two employees were constantly answering calls, and the parking lot at the shopping center housing the clinic became so full, with cars waiting to get in, that friends texted him asking him if everything was OK.

By Tuesday afternoon, he was down to four or five test kits that he was saving for emergencies while he waited for more supplies to arrive.

"If everything were to arrive today that we ordered, we would have quite a few tests, but we're getting piecemealed," Charlton said.

He said the clinic had been seeing patients from Tennessee, Mississippi and Missouri, in addition to ones from Arkansas, and that more than half were testing positive.

"With the delta variant, we would have maybe one family member positive and the others didn't catch it," Charlton said.

"This is going through the entire family."

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 1,253, its highest level since Sept. 23.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 1,626, to 11,716, the highest total since Sept. 26.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 105.

After falling a day earlier, however, the number who were in intensive care rose by six, to 194.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state that were unoccupied fell by 11, to 50, with people with covid-19 continuing to make up about 18% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care.

GATHERINGS CITED

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the spike in cases on Tuesday reflected "the rapid spread of the omicron variant" and could include infections that occurred during Christmas gatherings.

"It's been reported that people who get infected with the omicron variant tend to have symptoms a little more quickly than with some of other variants," she said. "So, instead of about five days, they might have symptoms in about three days."

She said the rise in hospitalized patients, the increase in people seeking testing and the percentage of the tests that were positive were "rather alarming."

For the past several days, the percentage of tests that were positive over a rolling seven-day period has been above Hutchinson's target of 10%.

It rose to 14.5% the week ending Monday, which was the highest percentage over seven days since the week ending Aug. 19.

Although the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained at less than half the levels it reached last winter and during the summer delta surge, Dillaha said she expects it to keep climbing along with the state's new cases.

"I think we will follow the example of New York, which is seeing an increase in hospitalizations," including among children, Dillaha said.





ESTIMATES REVISED

Although the Health Department had confirmed only 63 cases of the omicron variant as of Monday, only a portion of samples are submitted for genetic sequencing to determine which variant caused an infection, and it can take weeks to get the results.

Revising earlier estimates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that omicron was responsible for about 59% of covid-19 cases in the country last week and 22.5% a week earlier.

In the region encompassing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, the CDC estimated omicron was responsible for about 87% of the cases last week and about 50% of the cases the week before that.

Last week, the CDC had estimated omicron was responsible for more than 73% of cases nationwide, including 92% of the cases in the five-state region that includes Arkansas, the week ending Dec. 18.

At St. Bernards Healthcare's outpatient clinics in northeastern Arkansas, "the demand for testing has been rather high," possibly in part due to the scarcity of at-home tests sold at drug stores, health system spokesman Mitchell Nail said.

"We've had some lengthy lines," he said.

In response to the surge in cases, he said St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro last week resumed testing all hospitalized patients for covid-19, regardless of why the patient was admitted.

The hospital on Tuesday had 58 covid-19 patients, including 20 who were in intensive care. While those numbers were still down compared with last winter and in September, the number in intensive care is "much higher than we'd like it to be," Nail said.

"We'd like those numbers to come back down," he said.

NORTHEASTERN ARKANSAS

Although north-central Arkansas was a hot spot for new cases last month and earlier this month, northeastern Arkansas more recently has had the most new cases relative to its population.

Craighead County, the state's seventh-largest by population, on Tuesday had 300 new cases, the second-most of any county behind Pulaski, the state's largest, which had 417.

The 1,436 cases in Craighead County that were considered active on Tuesday translated to a rate of 128 per 10,000 residents, the highest rate in the state.

The three counties with the next highest active case totals per 10,000 residents, all in eastern or northeastern Arkansas, were Poinsett County with 77, Crittenden County with 68 and Mississippi County with 62.

Among the state's most populous counties, the number of active cases per 10,000 residents was 43 in Pulaski County, 27 in Benton County, 29 in Washington County, 25 in Sebastian County and 48 in Faulkner County.

Possibly reflecting omicron's ability to cause breakthrough infections, 32.8% of the state's active cases as of Tuesday were among people who had been fully vaccinated, up from about 24% earlier this month.

To reduce the chance of breakthrough infections, the CDC has recommended booster shots for everyone 18 and older, and allowed them for 16- and 17-year-olds who got their second dose at least six months ago.

It said vaccines continue to work well at preventing severe illness but lose effectiveness over time at preventing mild and moderate disease.

According to the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard, since Feb. 1, 87% of Arkansas' covid-19 hospitalizations and 85.2% of its deaths from the virus have been among people who were not fully vaccinated.

TOP COUNTIES

After Pulaski and Craighead counties, Washington County had the most new cases on Tuesday, 144, followed by Benton County with 134 and Faulkner County with 118.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 553,808.

Dillaha said 11 of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the last month.

Of the others, two occurred in October and three happened earlier in November.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas grew Tuesday by 83, to 29,407.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilator rose by 12, to 3,104.





VACCINATIONS DOWN

Continuing a slowdown from the holiday weekend, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Tuesday by 9,081, an increase that was smaller by more than 2,900 than the one the previous Tuesday.

Booster shots made up 44% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,132, which was down by 804 compared with the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 6,744, the lowest average since the week ending Oct. 25.

The average for first doses fell to 2,350, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 2.

According to the CDC, 62.6% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 51.1% had been fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 29.6% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas was roughly tied with South Carolina for 36th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, Arkansas ranked 45th, ahead of only Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.

Nationally, 73.1% of people had received at least one dose, and 61.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 32.7% had received a booster dose.











