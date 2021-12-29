7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Have some fun on family day and prepare Upside-Down Roast Chicken With Vegetables (see recipe). Serve the combo meal with mixed greens and dinner rolls. For dessert, spoon strawberry topping over angel food cake.

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken and cake for Monday; save enough strawberry topping for Tuesday and Saturday.

MONDAY: Use some of the leftover chicken for Pasta With Chicken and Peas. Cook 1 (13.25-ounce) package whole-grain rotini pasta according to package directions. During the last 5 minutes of cooking, add 1 (10-ounce) package frozen petite green peas. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Return pasta and peas to pot and stir in 8.8 ounces herbed soft cheese, ¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese and 1 to 2 cups leftover diced chicken. Stir until blended; add some pasta water to thin, if necessary. Serve with a packaged green salad and Italian bread. For dessert, try sliced peaches with the leftover cake.

TUESDAY: Save some grocery money with hearty Sausage and Lentil Soup. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 2 cups chopped onions and 1 cup sliced celery; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add 4 ounces turkey kielbasa (chopped); cook and stir 3 more minutes or until kielbasa is lightly browned and vegetables are softened. Stir in 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper; cook and stir 2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in 4 cups unsalted chicken broth, 1 (14.5-ounce) can drained no-salt-added diced tomatoes and 1 cup lentils (picked over and rinsed). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until lentils are tender. Stir in 5 ounces baby spinach leaves. Simmer until wilted. Serve with a lettuce wedge and rye bread. For dessert, spoon leftover strawberry topping over chocolate ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: One-Pot Penne Pomodoro (see recipe) is an easy no-meat dinner. Serve it with a romaine salad and garlic bread. Make instant butterscotch pudding for dessert.

THURSDAY: Pulled Pork (see recipe) is for kids and adults, too. Serve it in taco shells and top with sour cream. Add a carrot salad. Enjoy light fresh tropical fruits for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork for Friday.

FRIDAY: The pulled pork will be even better once the flavors have blended, so spoon some onto toasted whole-grain hamburger buns for Pork Sandwiches. Top them with sliced jalapenos for some extra flavor. Serve deli coleslaw on the side. Munch on peanut butter cookies for dessert.

SATURDAY: These Seasoned Lamb Chops are sure to please: Heat a small, dry skillet on medium. Add 2 tablespoons cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon whole black peppercorns; toast, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until fragrant. Transfer to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Crush or grind to a coarse powder. Combine the mixture with the chopped leaves from 2 sprigs fresh rosemary. Rub mixture over both sides of 8 loin lamb chops. Cook on medium in a large nonstick skillet 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Turn; cook another 3 or 4 minutes. Serve with oven-roasted potatoes, steamed spinach, mixed greens and sourdough bread. For dessert, buy a cheesecake and garnish it with leftover strawberry topping.

THE RECIPES

Upside-Down Roast Chicken With Vegetables

6 small red potatoes, halved

1 cup baby carrots

½ medium onion, cut into wedges

Canola oil

1 (4- to 5-pound) roasting chicken (giblets and neck discarded)

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place potatoes, carrots and onion in pan. Remove excess skin and any fat around neck. Rub oil on chicken skin. Position chicken in pan with cavity of chicken over center hole. Set the pan on a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil to catch drippings. Bake chicken and vegetables 1 ¼ to 1 ½ hours or until internal temperature of thigh reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven. Remove chicken to cutting board; tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes before carving. Drain vegetables and serve with chicken.

Makes about 10 (3-ounce) servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (without skin) contains approximately 140 calories, 20 g protein, 3 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 60 mg cholesterol, 82 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

One-Pot Penne Pomodoro

8 ounces penne pasta

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil and oregano, with liquid

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Shaved parmesan cheese for garnish

Thinly sliced fresh basil leaves for garnish

In a pot with tall sides, combine pasta, grape tomatoes, 2 ½ cups water, canned tomatoes, butter, garlic, basil, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and a brothy sauce has formed. Serve with shaved parmesan and fresh basil leaves. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 376 calories, 9 g protein, 13 g fat, 57 g carbohydrate, 31 mg cholesterol, 884 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4.

■ ■ ■

Pulled Pork

1 large onion, halved and sliced

¾ cup medium salsa

7 tablespoons cider vinegar, divided use

1 /3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 (4- to 4 ½-pound) bone-in pork shoulder, well-trimmed

3 tablespoons tomato paste

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine the onion, salsa, 1/3 cup of the vinegar, the brown sugar, cumin, chile powder and salt. Add pork and turn to coat. Cover and cook 7 to 8 hours on low. Transfer to cutting board. Use two forks to shred pork. Discard bone and fat. Pour 1 cup of juices into a large bowl; add onion. Whisk in the tomato paste and remaining vinegar. Add pork and stir to combine. Add more juice as needed.

Makes about 15 (3-ounce) servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 194 calories, 27 g protein, 5 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 80 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



