ALL-NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE BOYS TENNIS

BOYS SINGLES PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACOB NORDIN

SCHOOL: Fayetteville

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Roared from a low seed to claim the 6A boys state singles championship in stunning fashion over favored Carter Swope 7-5, 6-3. ... Helped Bulldogs claim the team championship. ... Nordin's run started with a win over the 6A-Central's top seed Isaiah Bordador in the quarterfinals. ... Also played in the state overall tournament, where he lost to Joe Patton of Jonesboro in the semifinals.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID: "I wasn't very confident going to state, but after I beat Bordador I felt pretty good. I think at first I was kind of overwhelmed looking at the draw. But after I beat Isaiah I felt pretty confident. I felt really good about how I played. In conference, I lost to Carter 6-4, 6-4, but I was in the match. I knew I needed to do the little things. Next year I know it will be a little nerve-wracking. I know I'll have a target on me. If they beat me, they'll know that they're up there, so I have to keep it up. For sure there will be a little pressure."