And while you're at it ...

The papers are still full of the covid-19 news. Variants. Nursing shortages. Testing problems.

And the papers have been warning of another bug, too. This one has been around longer.

Apparently the flu is making a big comeback. Last year, while we were all social distancing and staying at home and even taking classes at the kitchen table, the flu was stopped dead in its tracks. Doctors called it an unusually light season for that bug. But now that we're going to the movies, work, school, and the mall again, the flu is making an unusually large comeback.

So while you're getting that booster for covid, go ahead and get another shot, too. It's one of those "while you're at it" moments.